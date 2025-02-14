Kerala: Three killed after two elephants run amok during temple festival in Koyilandy

A tragic incident unfolded at the Manakkulangara Bhagavathy Temple festival in Koyilandy, Kozhikode, when two captive elephants clashed, leading to chaos and a stampede. Three people lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries.

Kozhikode: At least three people, including two women, lost their lives, and 24 others sustained injuries after two captive elephants went on a rampage during a temple festival near Koyilandy in Kozhikode district on Thursday (Feb 13). Officials familiar with the incident stated that the elephants are believed to have been startled by the sound of firecrackers. The tragedy unfolded on the final day of the annual festival at the Manakkulangara Bhagavathy Temple in Kuravangad.

The incident occurred when elephants brought for the ceremonial procession clashed, causing the temple office building to collapse. Three people lost their lives—some due to the building collapse and others after being trampled by the elephant. Around 30 people sustained injuries, with seven in critical condition.

The impact of the accident worsened as individuals trapped under the debris were unable to escape, and some were trampled when the elephant turned back.

The incident occurred during the final day of the festival when elephants were being adorned for the ceremonial procession. The elephants involved in the rampage were Peethambaran and Gokul, both under the management of the Guruvayur Devaswom. The chaos began when a loud firecracker exploded, startling Peethambaran, who then attacked Gokul with its tusks.

In response, Gokul turned on Peethambaran, leading to a fierce clash in front of the Bhagavathy Temple. Amidst the struggle, the temple office building collapsed. Peethambaran, struck by Gokul’s tusks, charged into the office structure, bringing it down. Several people who had gathered in front of the office to witness the procession were caught under the debris, unable to escape. As they remained trapped, some were trampled by the elephants. Those who attempted to stand up were also struck down.

The deceased have been identified as Leela and Ammukutty from Kuruvangad and Rajan from Koyilandy.

As the elephants ran amok after their clash, many people fled for their lives, leading to a stampede that resulted in multiple injuries. The injured were initially taken to Koyilandy Taluk Hospital, while those with serious wounds were later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College for advanced treatment.

Before the elephants could reach the main road, their mahouts managed to restrain them. Meanwhile, Kerala Forest Minister A.K. Saseendran directed an immediate investigation into the incident, with a report to be submitted promptly. Police and forest department officials have set up a camp at the site to monitor the situation.

Latest Videos