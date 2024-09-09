Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 'Only 3 people can answer why ADGP met RSS leader...' says V Muraleedharan

    Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan questioned the purpose of ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders, stating that only three people, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, can clarify the matter. He called for an explanation from the Chief Minister if the ADGP was sent as an envoy.
     

    Kerala: 'Only 3 people can answer why ADGP met RSS leader...' says V Muraleedharan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 12:04 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 12:04 PM IST

    Thiruvananathapuram: Former Union Minister V. Muraleedharan questioned the rationale behind ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar's meeting with RSS leaders, asserting that only three people can clarify this: one of whom is Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Muraleedharan demanded that if the ADGP was sent as an envoy, the Chief Minister should explain the reason. 

    Kerala: Under-fire ADGP MR Ajith Kumar may advance leave amidst probe, call for removal and controversies

    "Second is the ADGP and he should clarify why he met the RSS leader. Otherwise, the RSS leader should clarify the purpose of the meeting with the ADGP," said Muraleedharan.

    The BJP leader asked, " From when did VD Satheesan started to perceive RSS as 'untouchables'? VD Satheesan, who lit a lamp in front of a portrait of Guruji Golwalkar, also participated in a 2013 Bharatiya Vichara Kendra event in Thrissur.

    He added, "It was the Congress in Kerala, not Ayodhya, that initially distanced itself from participating in a ceremony there." 
    V Muraleedharan mocked that this Satheesan is teaching Hindu love to RSS and BJP.

    The allegation raised by MLA PV Anvar against Ajith Kumar has led to demands from within the government and the Left Front to remove him from his position. After claims about his meeting with an RSS leader surfaced, the demand gathered pace. Opposition parties have also called for his ouster. There is a strong demand for the Chief Minister to make a decision on the matter without waiting for the special investigation report.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Amid service decline and mounting losses, Kannur airport AGM to be online again anr

    Kerala: Amid service decline and mounting losses, Kannur airport AGM to be online again

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-786 September 09 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in high court in rape case anr

    Kerala govt halts appeal against actor-MLA Mukesh's anticipatory bail in rape case

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission anr

    Kerala's BEVCO to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep to attract tourists; State govt grants sales permission

    Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today september 09 2024 anr

    Rains to intensify in Kerala as IMD predicts yellow alert in 7 districts today

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe by September 17 snt

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: Supreme Court directs CBI to submit fresh status report on probe by September 17

    football UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1 scr

    UEFA Nations League 2024-25: Ten-man Spain thrash Switzerland 4-1

    Elon Musk on track to become world's first trillionaire by 2027; Gautam Adani to follow suit shk

    Elon Musk poised to shatter financial records as world’s first trillionaire by 2027; Gautam Adani to follow

    Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS] ATG

    'Bhoot Bangla': Akshay Kumar shares FIRST look of his horror comedy on his birthday [PHOTOS]

    No CM change proposal before High Command says Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge vkp

    ‘No CM change proposal before High Command’: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon