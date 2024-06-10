Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: 'No delay in JS Sidharthan death probe...' CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Assembly

    In response to a query from Congress MLA T Siddique, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Monday (June 10) that three officials were initially suspended but later reinstated after explanations were reviewed regarding an oversight in the investigation of JS Sidharthan's death. 
     

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday (June 9) that the government did not interfere to delay the investigation into the death of JS Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad. However, he acknowledged that officials of the Home Department lacked vigilance in swiftly completing the procedures. The 11th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly began today. 

    Responding to Congress MLA T Siddique's query in the Assembly, the chief minister disclosed that three officials were initially suspended but later reinstated after their explanations were reviewed regarding the oversight in the investigation. 

    He recounted the incident involving JS Sidharthan, a student found deceased in the hostel washroom, as unfortunate. The police investigation revealed evidence of ragging and physical assault, resulting in the arrest of 20 students and subsequent legal action. Following a petition from Sidharthan's mother for a CBI probe, the case was transferred to the central agency. The chief minister asserted that the police inquiry was thorough and transparent while emphasizing the ongoing investigation by the CBI.

    According to the remand report submitted by the police, his classmates and seniors conducted a public trial inside the hostel, alleging that he had misbehaved with a female student of the college.

    Police have charged the accused under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon), 306 (Abetment of suicide), of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging.

