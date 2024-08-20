Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Malappuram SP arrives late at event, MLA PV Anwar blasts him publicly; IPS officers express concern

    At a Malappuram police conference, MLA PV Anwar publicly chastised SP S Sasidharan for his late arrival, prompting the SP to leave the stage without giving his scheduled speech. Anwar's criticism highlighted the unprofessional behavior of some IPS officers, which he believes tarnishes the reputation of the entire police force

    Kerala: Malappuram district police chief arrives late at event, MLA PV Anwar blasts him publicly; IPS officers express concern anr
    Malappuram: At a police conference in Malappuram, a heated exchange occurred when MLA PV Anwar publicly rebuked district police chief S Sasidharan IPS for his tardiness. The SP, who was scheduled to be the main speaker, promptly exited the stage without delivering his address. The MLA's scathing remarks highlighted the unprofessional conduct of IPS officers, which he deemed a discredit to the entire police force.

    Hema committee report reveals shocking details; actress subjected to 17 retakes of intimate scenes with abuser

    Anwar lambasted IPS officers for their inaction on various complaints, including unauthorized activities and theft at his park, and for not conducting a proper investigation. He also criticised the SP for tardiness. Anwar alleged that some police officers prioritize personal interests, engage in self-serving 'research', and even attempt to influence the government for their own gain.

    "This is a demand from the central government to trouble Kerala. I had to wait a long time for the SP to arrive for the ongoing event. He is a busy person, so if that's the reason, fine. But if the intention was to make me wait here for some time, then the SP should have been consulted," MLA P.V. Anwar sharply criticised. 

    "It is troublesome to have to say this, but there is no way to avoid it. There needs to be a change in the police; otherwise, the public will intervene," he added.

    "I have a few more things to say, but if I say them, the session will become chaotic," said PV Anwar. 

    "This government does not quench thirst by drinking saliva, but rather one that creates thirst." 

    He alleged that the police have been given a quota to file false cases. Anwar also mentioned that a rope worth over 2,000 kg was stolen from his park, but even after eight months, the culprits have not been caught, despite the Malappuram SP being present. 

    "They couldn't find the accused, but they did manage to bring someone in, give them tea, and let them go. Any fool can be caught, but...". Anwar threatened to raise these issues in the assembly with evidence.

    Meanwhile, the IPS officers have expressed concern and is likely to approach the Chief Minister after passing a resolution.

