Kerala: Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU gets new stop at Cheriyanad; CHECK

Indian Railways has approved a new stop for the Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU Special Train at Cheriyanad Railway Station starting December 23. This stop, secured after a request by MP Kodikkunnil Suresh, addresses a long-standing demand from the region.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 21, 2024, 2:05 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 21, 2024, 2:05 PM IST

Kottayam: The Indian Railways has introduced a new stop for the Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU train at Cheriyanad station. Notably, this addition comes during the festive season. When the MEMU service was previously extended for six months, there were demands for additional stops to be included. The extension was granted considering the high passenger load on trains like the Palaruvi Express and Venad Express.

MP Kodikkunnil Suresh described the new stop at Cheriyanad as a Christmas-New Year gift for the region.

The Indian Railways has announced that the 06169/70 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU Special will start halting at Cheriyanad station from Monday, December 23. Kodikkunnil Suresh MP had submitted requests to the Railway Board Chairman, Chief Passenger Traffic Manager, and Union Railway Minister, advocating for this stop.

Cheriyanad was the only station in the Mavelikkara constituency without a MEMU stop, and with this addition, the gap has finally been addressed.
Cheriyanad Railway Station is located between Mavelikkara and Chengannur. In addition to Cheriyanad, requests have also been made to grant MEMU stops at Chingavanam and Kanjiramattom railway stations.

The MEMU Special Train from Kollam to Ernakulam via Kottayam was introduced considering the needs of office-goers, especially during morning hours.

