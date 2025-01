Bank Holidays 2025: Check out full list of holidays across India THIS year

Bank Holidays 2025 in India will impact banking operations across various states. Check the complete list for all national and regional holidays observed throughout the year.



In 2025, numerous bank holidays are observed across India, including national celebrations like Republic Day, Independence Day, and Diwali. Regional holidays such as Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti, Holi, and Christmas also impact banking operations. Specific states have their own holidays like Makar Sankranti, Pongal, and Good Friday, affecting local banking hours.

Here is the list given:

January 2025

01 January 2025, Wednesday- New Year [Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Goa, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana]

02 January 2025, Thursday- New Year Holiday [Mizoram]

02 January 2025, Thursday- Mannam Jayanthi [Kerala]

06 January 2025, Monday- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti [Haryana, Punjab]

11 January 2025, Saturday- Missionary Day [Mizoram]

11 January 2025, Saturday- Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti [Rajasthan]

12 January 2025, Sunday- Swami Vivekananda Jayanti [West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

12 January 2025, Sunday- Gaan-Ngai [Manipur]

14 January 2025, Tuesday- Makara Sankranthi [Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana]

14 January 2025, Tuesday- Pongal [Tamil Nadu]

15 January 2025, Wednesday- Makara Sankranti [Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Telangana]

15 January 2025, Wednesday- Pongal [Telangana]

15 January 2025, Wednesday- Magh Bihu [Assam]

15 January 2025, Wednesday- Thiruvalluvar Day [Tamil Nadu]

16 January 2025, Thursday- Kanuma Panduga [Andhra Pradesh]

16 January 2025, Thursday- Uzhavar Thirunal [Tamil Nadu]

22 January 2025, Wednesday- IMOINU IRATPA [Manipur]

23 January 2025, Thursday- Gaan -Ngai [Manipur]

23 January 2025, Thursday- Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti [Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

25 January 2025, Saturday- Mohm Hajarat Ali [Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh]

25 January 2025, Saturday- State Day [Himachal Pradesh]

26 January 2025, Sunday- Republic Day [Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

30 January 2025, Sunday- Sonam Losar [Sikkim]

February 2025

February 3, 2025 (Monday) – Vasant Panchami [Odisha, Punjab, Haryana, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Tripura]

February 12, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Ravidas Jayanti [Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Punjab]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Vasanta Panchami [West Bengal, Odisha, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Saraswati Puja [Tripura, and West Bengal]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi [Meghalaya, and Nagaland]

February 14, 2025 (Friday) – Shab-E-Barat [Chhattisgarh]

February 15, 2025 (Saturday) – Lui-Ngai-Ni [Manipur]

February 19, 2025 (Wednesday) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti [Maharashtra]

February 20, 2025 (Thursday) – Statehood Day [Arunachal Pradesh]

February 20, 2025 (Thursday) – State Day [Mizoram]

February 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maha Shivaratri [Karnataka, and Kerala]

February 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Shivaratri [Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Haryana, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh]



March 2025

March 1, 2025 (Sunday) – Chapchar Kut [Mizoram]

March 5, 2025 (Thursday) – Panchayati Raj Divas [Odisha, Punjab, and Sikkim]

March 7, 2025 (Saturday) – Chapchar Kut [Mizoram]

March 8, 2025 (Saturday) – Mahashivratri [Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi [Bihar, Chattisgarh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Odisha, and Punjab]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Yaosang [Manipur]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Yaosang [2nd Day Manipur]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Holi [Mizoram, and Punjab]

March 14, 2025 (Friday) – Doljatra [West Bengal]

March 22, 2025 (Saturday) – Bihar Day [Bihar]

March 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Bhagat Singh’s Martyrdom Day [Haryana]

March 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Dol Jatra [Assam, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, and Delhi]

March 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Dhulandi [Rajasthan]

March 25, 2025 (Tuesday) – Holi [Assam, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand]

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Holi [Bihar, and Odisha]

March 26, 2025 (Wednesday) – Yaosang [2nd Day Manipur]

March 27, 2025 (Thursday) – Holi [Bihar]

March 28, 2025 (Friday) – Jamat-Ul-Vida [Chhattisgarh]

March 29, 2025 (Saturday) – Good Friday [Goa, Jharkhand, Assam, Bihar, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Mizoram, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal]

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Ugadi [Gujarat, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan]

March 30, 2025 (Sunday) – Gudi Padwa [Gujarat, and Maharashtra]

March 31, 2025 (Monday ) – Idul Fitr [Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Tripura].

April 2025

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Odisha Day [Odisha]

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Sarhul [Jharkhand]

April 1, 2025 (Tuesday) – Idul Fitr [Telangana]

April 5, 2025 (Saturday) – Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday [Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh]

April 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Ram Navami [Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh]

April 10, 2025 (Thursday ) – Mahavir Jayanti [Jharkhand, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, and Rajasthan]

April 11, 2025 (Friday) – Khutub-E-Ramzan [Karnataka]

April 13, 2025 (Sunday) – Bohag Bihu [Assam]

April 13, 2025 (Sunday) – Maha Vishuba Sankranti [Odisha and Punjab]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Dr B R Ambedkar Jayanti [Pan India]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Bihu [Assam]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Tamil New Year [Tamil Nadu]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Bengali New Year [West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, and Assam]

April 14, 2025 (Monday) – Vishu [Kerala]

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday)- Bohag Bihu [Arunachal Pradesh and Assam]

April 15, 2025 (Tuesday) – Himachal Day [Himachal Pradesh]

April 18, 2025 (Friday) – Good Friday [Pan India]

April 20, 2025 (Sunday) – Easter Sunday [Pan India]

April 29, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maharshi Parasuram Jayanti [Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Manipur, Rajasthan, and Sikkim]

April 30, 2025 (Wednesday) – Basava Jayanti [Karnataka, and Kerala]

May 2025

May 1, 2025 (Thursday) – May Day [Pan India]

May 1, 2025 (Thursday) – Maharashtra Din [Maharashtra]

May 8, 2025 (Thursday) – Guru Rabindranath Jayanti [Tripura, West Bengal, and Assam]

May 9, 2025 (Friday) – Maharana Pratap Jayanti [Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan]

May 12, 2025 (Monday)- Buddha Purnima [Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, West Bengal]

May 16, 2025 (Friday) – Sikkim State Day [Sikkim]

May 26, 2025 (Monday) – Kazi Nazrul Islam Jayanti [Tripura]



June 2025

June 7, 2025 (Sunday) – Bakrid / Eid al Adha [Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura]

June 11, 2025 (Wednesday) – Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti [Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh]

June 14, 2025 (Saturday) – Pahili Raja [Odisha]

June 15, 2025 (Sunday) – YMA Day [Mizoram]

June 27, 2025 (Friday) – Ratha Yatra [Odisha]

June 30, 2025 (Monday) – Remna Ni [Mizoram]

July 2025

July 3, 2025 (Thursday) – Behdienkhlam [Meghalaya]

July 3, 2025 (Thursday) – Kharchi Puja [Tripura]

July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – MHIP Day [Mizoram]

July 6, 2025 (Sunday) – Muharram [Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Telangana, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu]

July 13, 2025 (Sunday) – Bhanu Jayanti [Sikkim]

July 17, 2025 (Thursday) – U Tirot Sing Day [Meghalaya]

July 19, 2025 (Saturday) – Ker Puja Festival [Tripura]

July 24, 2025 (Thursday) – Karkidaka Vavu [Kerala]

July 27, 2025 (Sunday) – Hariyali Teej [Haryana]

July 31, 2025 (Thursday) – Shaheed Udham Singh Martyrdom Day [Haryana]



August 2025

August 8, 2025 (Friday) – Tendong Lho Rum Faat [Sikkim]

August 9, 2025 (Saturday) – Raksha Bandhan [Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Punjab]

August 15, 2025 (Friday) – Independence Day [Pan India]

August 16, 2025 (Saturday) – Janmashtami [Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Goa, Haryana, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, and Tripura]

August 26, 2025 (Tuesday) – Hartalika Teej [Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand]

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) – Ganesh Chaturthi [Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Sikkim, and Telangana]

August 28, 2025 (Thursday) – Nuakhai [Odisha]

September 2025

September 2, 2025 (Tuesday) – Teja Dashmi [Rajasthan]

September 5, 2025 (Friday) – Eid e Milad [Haryana, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, and Uttarakhand]

September 6, 2025 (Tuesday) – Onam [Kerala]

September 7, 2025 (Sunday) – Indra Jatra [Sikkim]

September 21, 2025 (Sunday) – Mahalaya Amavasye [Kerala, Odisha, Karnataka, Punjab, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal]

September 22, 2025 (Monday) – Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti [Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan]

September 23, 2025 (Tuesday) – Heroes’ Martyrdom Day [Haryana]

September 29, 2025 (Monday) – Maha Saptami [Odisha, Punjab, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, and West Bengal]

September 30, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maha Ashtami [Assam, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Telangana, Odisha, Punjab, and Tripura]

October 2025

October 1, 2025 (Wednesday) – Maha Navami [Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Nagaland, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal]

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi [Pan India]

October 2, 2025 (Thursday) – Vijaya Dashami [West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, Maharashtra, Meghalaya]

October 7, 2025 (Tuesday) – Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti [Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Punjab]

October 18, 2025 (Saturday) – Kati Bihu [Assam]

October 20, 2025 (Monday) – Diwali [Pan India]

October 23, 2025 (Thursday) – Bhai Dooj [Punjab, Gujarat, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh]

October 31, 2025 (Friday) – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birthday [Gujarat]

November 2025

November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Kannada Rajyotsava [Karnataka]

November 1, 2025 (Saturday) – Haryana Day [Haryana]

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Guru Nanak Jayanti [Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh]

November 5, 2025 (Wednesday) – Karthika Purnima [Odisha, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana]

November 7, 2025 (Friday) – Wangala Festival [Meghalaya]

November 8, 2025 (Saturday) – Kanakadasa Jayanti [Karnataka, and Kerala]

November 11, 2025 (Tuesday) – Lhabab Duchen [Sikkim]

November 23, 2025 (Sunday) – Seng Kut Snem [Meghalaya]

December 2025

December 1, 2025 (Monday) – Indigenous Faith Day [Arunachal Pradesh]

December 3, 2025 (Wednesday) – Feast of St. Francis Xavier [Goa]

December 18, 2025 (Thursday) – Guru Ghasidas Jayanti [Chhattisgarh]

December 19, 2025 (Friday) – Goa Liberation Day [Goa]

December 25, 2025 (Thursday) Christmas [Pan India]

December 26, 2025 (Friday) – Shaheed Udham Singh Jayanti [Punjab and Haryana]

December 30, 2025 (Wednesday) – Tamu Losar [Sikkim]

Latest Videos