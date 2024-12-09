Kerala: Clashes during SFI protest over nursing student's suicide attempt in Kanhangad

A third-year nursing student from Manzoor Hospital, Kanhangad, attempted suicide, allegedly due to harassment by the hostel warden. Fellow students staged a protest accusing the warden of mistreatment, while SFI members organized a march to the hospital, demanding accountability.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 2:43 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 2:43 PM IST

Kasaragod: A third-year nursing student from Manzoor Hospital in Kanhangad reportedly attempted suicide late Saturday (Dec 7) night. In response, fellow students staged a protest, accusing the hostel warden of harassment that allegedly drove the student to take such a drastic step. The 20-year-old nursing student from Panathoor, currently admitted to a private hospital in Kasaragod, remains in critical condition.

According to fellow students, the warden had scolded the student on Saturday. After the incident, a hostel mate offered to stay with her in the room for support, but the warden reportedly denied the request, a student claimed.

The Students' Federation of India's (SFI) protest march to Manzoor Hospital on Monday (Dec 09) over the attempted suicide of nursing student Chaitanya led to clashes. Police resorted to lathi charges to disperse protesters who tried to forcefully enter the hospital. Two SFI activists and a police officer were injured in the action. The march was inaugurated by SFI State Committee member Vishnu Cherippadi.

The SFI warned of intensified protests if strict action is not taken against those responsible for the incident. A meeting has been scheduled at 3 PM, involving the DYSP, students, and management representatives, to discuss the issue. Meanwhile, Chaitanya's condition remains critical after her suicide attempt in the hostel room.

