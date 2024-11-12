New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details

Kerala's Travancore Devaswom Board introduces integrated booking system for Sabarimala pilgrims, allowing KSRTC travel bookings alongside virtual queue reservations. 

New facility allows booking of KSRTC travel along with Sabarimala virtual queue; check details dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 6:06 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 6:06 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: A new system has been introduced allowing pilgrims to book KSRTC travel services alongside their Sabarimala virtual queue bookings. This facility is now integrated into the official virtual queue booking site of the Travancore Devaswom Board. The decision was made during a review meeting for Sabarimala held at the Pampa Sree Ramasaketham Hall, chaired by the Transport Minister, where it was suggested to include the KSRTC online booking service on the Devaswom Board's platform.

Also Read: “First suspension of my life”: Suspended Kerala IAS officer Prasanth denies violating rules

In related developments, the Devaswom Board announced the arrangement of parking facilities for approximately 16,000 vehicles at Sabarimala. This includes an additional 2,500 parking spots at Nilakkal. Parking at Nilakkal will be fully managed using the FASTag system, ensuring a smoother and quicker flow of vehicles. The Devaswom Board has urged pilgrims to use the FASTag facility for ease of access.

Additionally, the court has granted permission for parking at Pampa Hilltop and Chakkupalam during the monthly pooja, with space for 2,000 vehicles. Efforts are underway to extend these parking arrangements during the Mandala-Makaravilakku festival, subject to court approval. The Devaswom Board also plans to utilize 6.5 acres of land owned by the Housing Board in Erumeli for additional parking.

To manage traffic, over 100 ex-servicemen have been deployed across 17 parking grounds in Nilakkal, with three ex-servicemen assigned to each ground for efficient traffic control.

Also Read: Kerala: Supreme Court extends interim bail of actor Siddique in sexual assault case

