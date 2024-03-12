Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Health Minister Veena George issues guidelines to prevent unnecessary use of antibiotics; Check

    Health Minister Veena George has announced that working guidelines for district-level AMR committees have been released to prevent unnecessary and unscientific use of antibiotics in the state.

    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 4:57 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George has announced that working guidelines for district-level AMR (Anti-Microbial Resistance) committees have been released to prevent unnecessary and unscientific use of antibiotics in the state. The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that by 2050, one billion people will die from antimicrobial resistance due to the unscientific use of antibiotics.

    Kerala: HC gives nod to SFIO to continue probe against KSDIC in 'monthly payment' controversy

    The officials stated that the state health departments are carrying out exemplary activities for the country to reduce the use of antibiotics. For the first time in the country, state-level and district-level antibiograms were unveiled, marking a significant step in combating antimicrobial resistance (AMR). Additionally, AMR committees were established in all districts and blocks nationwide, a pioneering initiative. More hospitals have transitioned to the CARSNET network and the Antibiotic Smart program. Earlier guidelines for block-level AMR committees were released. Apart from this, the minister also stated that this is the first time in the state that the working guidelines for the district-level AMR committees are being released.

    The AMR Working Committee and District AMR Executive Committee should be constituted under the chairmanship of the District Medical Officer (Health). The composition and functions of both the committees and their monitoring and review are covered in the guidelines. Operational guidelines for district AMR laboratories were also released. The labs are connected through the determination lab network. The exact level of antibiotic resistance can be understood by this method.

    The guidelines for primary-level hospitals were previously released. Aside from that, guidelines for transforming hospitals at the secondary and tertiary levels, from taluks to medical colleges, into antibiotic-smart hospitals have been released. AMR awareness posters in Malayalam should be distributed throughout the hospital. All health staff and students should be trained in infection control and antimicrobial resistance prevention. 

    The prescription audits should be conducted and analyzed at least every three months. At the same time, the hospitals should establish and assess infection control and antimicrobial stewardship committees. The WHO's surgical safety checklist should be used in all surgical facilities. 

    There should be an initiative to properly dispose of expired and unused antibiotics. The Hospital Infection Control Committee should constantly monitor this. After such detailed inspection and evaluation, the hospitals will be declared as antibiotic smart hospitals.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
