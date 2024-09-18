Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala HC prohibits videography by vloggers at Nadapanthal in Guruvayur temple

    The Kerala High Court has issued an interim order restricting videography in the Nadapanthal of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, except for marriage and religious ceremonies. This order follows a writ petition filed by devotees seeking to prevent non-Hindus from entering the temple premises.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 9:23 AM IST

    Thrissur: The Kerala High Court has issued an order banning videography in the Nadapanthal (temple porch) of Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, except for marriage functions and other religious ceremonies. The Court issued the interim order in response to a Writ Petition that sought to prevent non-Hindus from entering the Guruvayur Temple and its premises, including the Nadapanthal.

    The petition was filed following a video showing Jasna Salim, a Muslim painter and self-proclaimed devotee of Sri Krishna, cutting a birthday cake within the temple premises.

    The writ petition was filed by two individuals who identified themselves as devotees of the Guruvayur Sree Krishna Temple, represented by Advocate R. Krishna Raj. On September 5, the Court took suo motu action by adding the Administrator of the Guruvayur Devaswom Managing Committee as a respondent. The Court directed the respondents to provide instructions concerning the video evidence presented by the petitioners.

    The Petitioners also requested that authorities take action against Jasna Salim for allegedly breaching the Kerala Hindu Places of Public Worship (Authorisation of Entry) Act, 1965, and its Rules by entering the Guruvayur temple premises, including the Nadapanthal, and engaging in activities such as videography, which they claim is prohibited.

    Video Icon