    Kerala: Grand Uthrattathi boat race to feature 52 snake boats today in Aranmula

    Aranmula, a heritage village on the banks of the Pampa River, is alive with a festive atmosphere as it hosts the historic Uthrattathi Boat Race today. This year, 52 snake boats are participating in the event, marking a special occasion after several years.

    Kerala: Grand Uthrattathi boat race to feature 52 snake boats today september 18 2024 in Aranmula anr
    Pathanamthitta: The annual Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race is being held today (Sep 18), modeled after the Nehru Trophy format. This year is special as 52 "palliyodams" (snake boats) are participating in the water procession after several years. The competition is divided into A and B batches. The race will begin with the district collector raising the flag at 9:30 am, followed by a grand water procession and the boat race at around 1:30 pm.

    As per tradition, the Thiruvonathoni, a sacred boat carrying vegetables, provisions, and items for the Onam feast (Onasadya) at Sree Parthasarathy Temple, embarked on its journey on Saturday. The vessel set sail from the Mahavishnu temple ghats in Kattoor, led by Anoop Narayanan Bhattathiri, a member of the Mangattu Illam family in Kumaranallur. The journey began around 6 p.m. with offerings from 18 Nair families in the village, following long-held customs.

    According to legend, the deity of the Sree Parthasarathy Temple was once so impressed by the devotion of an elder from the Kattoor Madom in Pathanamthitta that he chose him as the host for the Onam feast. Since then, it has become the responsibility and honour of the eldest Bhattathiri of the Mangattu Illam to carry on this sacred tradition, hosting the deity’s Onam feast each year.

    In connection with the Aranmula Uthrattathi Boat Race, the Pathanamthitta District Collector has declared a local public holiday on September 18. All government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed. However, there will be no change in public examinations. Since it is Onam season, schools are already closed, but the holiday will apply to other educational institutions. Government employees in the district will get an additional day off as part of the extended holiday period.
     

