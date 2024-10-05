Kerala: Elephant 'Puthupally Sadhu' found after fleeing into forest during film shooting in Kothamangalam

During a film shoot Puthuppally Sadhu, a domesticated elephant, suddenly became panicked and ran into the forest near Bhoothathankettu, Kothamangalam after being attacked twice by another elephant, Manikandan. The elephant was later located safe and healthy, and efforts are underway to return it now that the shoot has concluded.

Kochi: Puthuppally Sadhu, a domesticated elephant that fled into the forest after a confrontation with another elephant during a film shoot near Bhoothathankettu in Kothamangalam, Ernakulam, has been found. The search team located the elephant near the old forest station, and forest guards have confirmed that the elephant is healthy. Efforts are now underway to guide it out of the forest, with mahouts having already reached the location. The elephant is currently about four kilometers deep into the forest.

The elephant, Puthuppally Sadhu, fled into the forest during the shooting of a Telugu movie featuring superstar Vijay Deverakonda. During the filming, two elephants, Sadhu and Manikandan, clashed, leading to Sadhu fleeing after being attacked. The film crew temporarily halted the shoot and left as Sadhu ran in panic.

Despite extensive efforts by Forest Department personnel, the elephant could not be located that day, and the search was called off at night. It was only during renewed efforts on Saturday morning that Sadhu was finally found.

Witnesses reported that the elephant, which had been calm on the shooting set, suddenly became panicked and ran into the forest. Upon seeing the commotion created by the elephants, both onlookers and film crew members fled in a state of panic, as those present at the scene told Asianet News.

For the shoot, five elephants were brought in, and at around 5 PM, their chains were removed to film a scene depicting the elephants crossing the road. It was during this sequence that Manikandan attacked Sadhu, prompting him to flee into the forest.

The owner of Puthuppally Sadhu stated that the elephant was found by tracking its fresh dung. The elephant has no injuries or health issues; it ran away out of fear after being attacked twice by another elephant. Since Sadhu has a calm and domesticated nature, the owner believes it will naturally return to areas near human settlements. Now that the film shoot is over, the elephant is being taken back, the owner added.

