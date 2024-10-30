Kerala: Elderly woman paralyzed after rabies vaccine at Alappuzha Medical College; Family files complaint

After receiving a rabies vaccine from Alappuzha Medical College, 61-year-old Shanthamma from Thakazhi is reportedly in critical condition, with severe physical weakness and loss of speech. The family has alleged medical negligence by the hospital. 
 

Kerala: Elderly woman reportedly paralyzed after rabies vaccine at Alappuzha Medical College; Family files complaint anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 1:21 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:21 PM IST

Alappuzha: A 61-year-old woman who received a rabies vaccine at the Alappuzha Medical College has reportedly got paralysed. Shanthamma from Thakazhi's Kalleppuram became seriously ill following the vaccination. According to a complaint filed by her family with the police, Shanthamma's body has completely weakened, and she has lost her ability to speak after receiving the vaccine.

Shanthamma received the rabies vaccine on the 21st after being bitten by a rabbit. Despite showing signs of an allergic reaction during the initial test dose, she proceeded with all three doses of the vaccine. After the final dose, Shanthamma collapsed and has since been unable to move, according to her family. She was on a ventilator for seven days and is now in the intensive care unit. Her daughter, Sonia, has filed a complaint with the Ambalappuzha police and plans to submit one to the hospital superintendent as well.

The family states that doctors informed them Shanthamma’s condition is a side effect of the vaccine. They added that doctors obtained her signature on a consent form and had previously warned about potential health risks. However, the medical college authorities have not officially commented on the matter.

