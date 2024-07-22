Kerala doctors warn of protest as action looms over woman patient's death due to injection

A woman, Krishna, died after receiving an injection at a government hospital in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. Her family alleges medical negligence, claiming the doctor failed to consider her asthma and allergy conditions before administering the injection.

Thiruvananthapuram: A 28-year-old woman, Krishna Thankappan from Malayinkeezhu, died after allegedly receiving an injection at the Neyyattinkara Government Taluk Hospital. She had been rushed to the hospital's emergency department on Saturday due to severe stomach pain. According to her family members, the attending physician failed to take into account her pre-existing asthma and allergy conditions before administering the injection. The woman initially sought treatment for kidney stones on July 15.

Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike over delay in monthly wages

Krishna's condition rapidly declined after she received the injection, and she lost consciousness. In a bid to save her life, she was transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital. Tragically, she succumbed to her condition on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. Her family has since accused the doctor at the Taluk hospital of medical negligence.

Following a complaint filed by Krishna's family, the police registered a case against Dr. Vinu of Neyyatinkara Taluk Hospital under Section 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

On Sunday evening, Krishna's relatives held a protest march to the Taluk hospital with her body. The protest ended only after the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) assured them that action would be taken against the doctors allegedly responsible for medical negligence.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association (KGMOA) said that there will be a strong protest if punitive measures are taken against the doctor. The reaction of the doctors' association comes after the ADM assured the locals that the doctor would be suspended for the unfortunate incident at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital.

The primary cause of death was anaphylactic shock from a rare drug reaction. KGMOA has cautioned that if authorities respond with emotional reactions and impose unfair punitive measures against the doctor without properly investigating the exact cause of death, there will be a strong protest.

Latest Videos