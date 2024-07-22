Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Kerala doctors warn of protest as action looms over woman patient's death due to injection

    A woman, Krishna, died after receiving an injection at a government hospital in Neyyattinkara, Thiruvananthapuram. Her family alleges medical negligence, claiming the doctor failed to consider her asthma and allergy conditions before administering the injection.

    Kerala doctors warn of protest as action looms over woman patient's death due to injection anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 22, 2024, 9:56 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: A 28-year-old woman, Krishna Thankappan from Malayinkeezhu, died after allegedly receiving an injection at the Neyyattinkara Government Taluk Hospital. She had been rushed to the hospital's emergency department on Saturday due to severe stomach pain. According to her family members, the attending physician failed to take into account her pre-existing asthma and allergy conditions before administering the injection. The woman initially sought treatment for kidney stones on July 15. 

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike over delay in monthly wages

    Krishna's condition rapidly declined after she received the injection, and she lost consciousness. In a bid to save her life, she was transferred to the Government Medical College Hospital. Tragically, she succumbed to her condition on Sunday morning while undergoing treatment. Her family has since accused the doctor at the Taluk hospital of medical negligence.

    Following a complaint filed by Krishna's family, the police registered a case against Dr. Vinu of Neyyatinkara Taluk Hospital under Section 125 of Bharatiya Nyaya Samhita.

    On Sunday evening, Krishna's relatives held a protest march to the Taluk hospital with her body. The protest ended only after the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) assured them that action would be taken against the doctors allegedly responsible for medical negligence.

    Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association (KGMOA) said that there will be a strong protest if punitive measures are taken against the doctor. The reaction of the doctors' association comes after the ADM assured the locals that the doctor would be suspended for the unfortunate incident at the Neyyattinkara General Hospital.  

    The primary cause of death was anaphylactic shock from a rare drug reaction. KGMOA has cautioned that if authorities respond with emotional reactions and impose unfair punitive measures against the doctor without properly investigating the exact cause of death, there will be a strong protest.

    Last Updated Jul 22, 2024, 9:56 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike on Tuesday july 23 2024 over delay in monthly wages anr

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike over delay in monthly wages

    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts on july 22 2024 anr

    Kerala: Heavy rain expected to continue in northern districts; Yellow alert in 2 districts

    Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram anr

    Nipah virus claims 14-year-old's life in Kerala's Malappuram

    Asianet News Exclusive: Life in a kennel; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam anr

    Asianet News Exclusive: 'Life in a kennel'; Migrant labour found living in doghouse in Ernakulam

    Kerala: Nipah virus confirmed in state again after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive anr

    Nipah virus confirmed in Kerala after 14-year-old from Malappuram tests positive

    Recent Stories

    From ramp to reality: Elon Musk's AI fashion show features Obama, Biden, Putin, and Modi (WATCH) AJR

    From ramp to reality: Elon Musk's AI fashion show features Obama, Biden, Putin, and Modi (WATCH)

    Happy Sawan 2024: Check out wishes, messages, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status on Shravan Somwar RBA

    Happy Sawan 2024: Check out wishes, messages, SMS, quotes, WhatsApp and Facebook status on Shravan Somwar

    Who is Kamala Harris? Know her Indian connection AJR

    Who is Kamala Harris? Know her Indian connection

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike on Tuesday july 23 2024 over delay in monthly wages anr

    Kerala: 108 ambulance staff to go on strike over delay in monthly wages

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour AJR

    US election heats up: Kamala Harris and JD Vance bring Andhra vs Tamil Nadu flavour

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon