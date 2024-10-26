Kerala: Disciplinary action initiated against cops following alleged assault on brothers in Kozhikode station

Two police officers from Panniyankara Station in Kozhikode have been transferred for intensive training after allegations of assaulting two brothers who came to file a complaint regarding a minor vehicle collision. Following an internal investigation that confirmed these allegations, disciplinary action was initiated.
 

Kerala: Disciplinary action initiated against cops following alleged assault on brothers in Kozhikode panniyankara station anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 9:00 AM IST

Kozhikode: Action has been taken in response to the incident in which two brothers were allegedly assaulted by the police at the Panniyankara station, where they had gone to file a complaint. The Sub-Inspector and the Station GD-in-Charge of Panniyankara have been transferred to the Kozhikode DHQ center for intensive training. This decision followed an investigation report by Assistant Commissioner A.M. Siddique.

On the 7th of this month, K.P. Saeed Mohammed Mustafa and K.P. Mohammed Muneef, residents of Vengeri, were reportedly assaulted at the Panniyankara police station. The incident occurred when they went to lodge a complaint after their car collided with a scooter near Kallayi.

Action has been taken against Panniyankara Sub-Inspector Subhash and Senior Civil Officer/ GD in-charge Padmarajan, who have been transferred to Kozhikode District Police Headquarters for intensive training. It is understood that a permanent transfer will follow the completion of their training.

The young men who experienced the assault filed a complaint with City Police Commissioner T. Narayanan, prompting an investigation led by Assistant Commissioner A.M. Siddique. This action is based on the findings of that investigation.

The young men had visited the station to file a complaint regarding an incident involving a collision with a scooter. The police had also summoned the scooter rider to the station. The young men alleged that the officers began verbally abusing them, which they attempted to record on their mobile phones. In response, the SI and others reportedly used force. The complaint states that the officers confiscated their phones, brought them inside the station, and then assaulted them severely.

Following an investigation that confirmed the young men’s allegations, action has now been taken against the two police officers involved.

