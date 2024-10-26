IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, forecasting widespread rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in the next 24 hours. This heavy rain is driven by a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea near southern Kerala.
 

IMD predicts heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in Kerala; Yellow alert in 8 districts
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Oct 26, 2024, 8:27 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 26, 2024, 8:27 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rainfall across the state today, with a yellow alert in effect for eight districts due to the likelihood of heavy showers. Alerts are active in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur. Additionally, special precautions are advised in hilly areas given the potential for intense rainfall.

The IMD has predicted rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm across the region within the next 24 hours. The intensified rainfall is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over the southeastern Arabian Sea, close to southern Kerala.

In response to ongoing heavy rainfall on Friday, control rooms were established statewide to handle emergencies. General Education Minister V Sivankutty led an urgent meeting to review Thiruvananthapuram’s monsoon readiness, during which officials assessed the current conditions in the area.

Residents in areas susceptible to landslides, mudslides, and flash floods are urged to stay alert and move to safer locations if advised. Those living in houses with unstable roofs or structures should exercise extra caution due to the risk of strong winds and should steer clear of hazards like fallen trees and damaged power lines. With rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs, people are advised to avoid entering water bodies, and travel to high-altitude tourist areas is discouraged. Additionally, a fishing ban is in effect along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts.

