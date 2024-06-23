Kerala: CPM's O R Kelu becomes first tribal minister as he takes oath in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

CPM MLA O R Kelu was sworn in as minister in the Pinarayi government on Sunday (June 23) at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. The CPM leader from a tribal community in Wayanad will replace K Radhakrishnan, who resigned as Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom after being elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur seat.

CPM's O R Kelu became the first tribal minister as he took oath in the Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet on Sunday (June 23) at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram at 4 pm. Relatives and friends of Kelu from Wayanad traveled to Thiruvananthapuram for his swearing-in ceremony. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, and Deputy Leader of Opposition PK Kunhalikutty were present at the ceremony. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan administered the oath to Kelu.

Kerala: Tribal leader from Wayanad made minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

The CPM leader hailing from a tribal community in Wayanad, is set to succeed K Radhakrishnan. Radhakrishnan resigned from his positions as Minister for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Parliamentary Affairs, and Devaswom following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur constituency. The CPM state committee recommended Kelu's induction as a minister in the LDF cabinet.

The Wayanad MLA is expected to receive the portfolio overseeing the Welfare of Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, and Backward Classes. The Parliamentary Affairs and Devaswom portfolios, formerly held by Radhakrishnan, have been assigned to ministers MB Rajesh and V N Vasavan, respectively. The allocation of portfolios by the LDF government sparked intense debate, with accusations of caste discrimination.

Kelu is the second tribal minister in Kerala; PK Jayalakshmi in Oommen Chandy's cabinet holds the credit of being the first minister from the tribal community.

OR Kelu victim of CPM's 'Thampuran' policy: Kerala BJP state president K Surendran

