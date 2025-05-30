Kannur: Amidst continuing heavy rainfall in Kerala, a landslide occurred on the Kannur's Kottiyoor Palchuram road. Consequently, a warning has been issued for travelers using this route. Flash floods occurred between Chattanchal and Cherkala in Kasaragod, where construction is underway on the national highway. Landslides occurred in several places, leading to traffic blockages. Traffic has been diverted through the Kanhangad Chandragiri bridge. Rain continues in Kannur and Kasaragod districts.

Meanwhile, with the intensification of rain, the damaged national highway at Kuriyad is facing further deterioration. Fresh landslides have occurred at multiple points along the highway. People are hopeful about the expert committee's recommendation to completely rebuild a one-kilometer stretch of the road. Heavy rain and wind continue across the state. A red alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad districts for the next 3 hours. The alert is only for the next three hours. Isolated places are likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds with speeds up to 60 kmph. An orange alert has been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod districts for the next three hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds reaching speeds of up to 60 kmph in isolated areas of these districts.