Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan skips assembly discussion on ADGP-RSS meet; cites fever

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was absent from the Assembly during discussions on an adjournment motion proposed by the Opposition regarding the RSS-ADGP relationship. Speaker A.N. Shamseer announced that the Chief Minister was suffering from back pain and fever, and had been advised to rest.

The Chief Minister had initially approved the discussion on the emergency resolution when the assembly convened, allowing a two-hour debate from 12 PM. He had also urged the opposition not to repeat the circumstances of the previous day.

The absence of the Chief Minister during the debate was highlighted by MLA N. Shamsudheen, which led to a heated exchange between Speaker A.N. Shamseer and the opposition MLA. The opposition alleged that the Chief Minister’s sudden illness, which he mentioned earlier in the assembly, could be coincidental.

When N. Shamsudheen suggested that the Chief Minister's sudden illness could be coincidental, the Speaker responded sharply, stating that anyone can fall ill and that such remarks were unnecessary. The Speaker emphasized that health issues should not be raised in the assembly. Shamsudheen humorously questioned whether the Chief Minister had indeed fallen ill that day, which further escalated tensions. Following his remarks, ruling party MLAs created a ruckus in the assembly, prompting the Speaker to intervene. Shamsudheen clarified that he was not mocking the Chief Minister but rather highlighting the significance of the Chief Minister's absence during such an important discussion.

The second day of the assembly session saw renewed clashes between the opposition and the ruling party. The conflict reignited when Minister M.B. Rajesh arrived at the Assembly. He stated that the protests against the Speaker the previous day constituted a serious breach of discipline. The opposition leader was agitated by the warnings issued to four opposition members.

The government's decision to discuss the opposition's adjournment notice concerning the Chief Minister's controversial remarks about Malappuram was retracted on Monday. The Assembly session was adjourned following a protest that erupted on the floor, sparked by a heated exchange between the Chief Minister and the Opposition Leader. Angry opposition members climbed onto the podium of Speaker A.N. Shamseer, obstructing his view with a black banner while he attempted to conduct the session amid the chaos. The conflict escalated after Chief Minister Vijayan condemned the Opposition Leader for attacking the Speaker. The uproar began when Satheesan declared a boycott of the question hour in protest against the conversion of 49 starred questions into non-starred ones. Amid the turmoil, Watch and Ward personnel were forced to physically remove MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan (Congress) when he attempted to reach the Speaker's dais.

