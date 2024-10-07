Kerala Assembly erupts in chaos as CM and Opposition leader clash over 'unstarred' questions

In a dramatic session of the Kerala Assembly, Opposition members protested by jumping onto the Speaker's dais and unfurling a banner. . Although permission had previously been granted to discuss an urgent motion at noon regarding the Chief Minister's remarks on Malappuram, the assembly was adjourned due to significant uproar.

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Legislative Assembly on Monday (Oct 07) witnessed extraordinary dramatic scenes as the Chief Minister and the opposition leader faced off, creating a tense atmosphere not seen in recent times. Although permission had previously been granted to discuss an urgent motion at noon regarding the Chief Minister's remarks on Malappuram, the assembly was adjourned due to significant uproar. As a result, the Assembly was suspended.

Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests

Opposition MLAs gathered around Speaker AN Shamseer's dais after he launched a pointed attack on VD Satheesan and dismissed crucial questions raised by UDF legislators. The suspension took place despite Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's agreement to an adjournment motion concerning his alleged comments about Malappuram.

Opposition Leader VD Satheesan called the Chief Minister a corrupt individual, stating that he was oblivious to what the public thought. Satheesan further mocked Pinarayi's remarks against corruption, comparing them to a farce.

The Chief Minister intensified his verbal attack, describing Satheesan as "one of the most immature and substandard Opposition Leaders in the history of the Kerala Assembly."

CM Vijayan also used sharp language, stating that the Opposition Leader lacked credibility and should not attempt to label him as corrupt, as the public would not believe it. He asserted that people know who Pinarayi Vijayan is and who Satheesan is. The Chief Minister emphasized that no one would take seriously the claim that he is corrupt.

"The Opposition Leader employed disrespectful language towards the Speaker, a level of which has never been witnessed in the history of this Assembly. We must uphold mutual respect. He has demonstrated that he is an inadequate Opposition Leader. His remarks reflect just how far he is willing to sink. The Assembly firmly rejects this behavior with disdain and it cannot be tolerated in any form," stated the Chief Minister.

Opposition members who arrived to protest leaped onto the Speaker's dais and unfurled a banner there. They climbed onto the dais to voice their dissent, leading security personnel to physically remove individuals, including Mathew Kuzhalnadan. Meanwhile, ruling party members gathered behind the Chief Minister. As the protest intensified, the ruling coalition and other members moved to the central hall. Following the Chief Minister's speech, the assembly cut the broadcast during the Opposition Leader's address.

Satheesan criticized the Legislative Secretariat for an unprecedented decision to downgrade 49 priority questions submitted by Opposition legislators. These questions, which address significant public concerns in Kerala, were moved from "starred" to "unstarred" status, meaning they would not receive direct answers during the Assembly session. Satheesan contended that this action deprived the Opposition of the chance to directly question the Chief Minister on important issues.



