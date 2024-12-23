Kerala CM's convoy meets with minor accident in Thiruvananthapuram; police jeep collides with commando vehicle

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy faced a minor accident on MC Road near Venjaramoodu, with no injuries reported. A local police jeep escorting the convoy collided with a commando vehicle following an abrupt halt of the vehicles ahead.

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy met with another accident on MC Road near Pallikkal in Venjaramoodu on Monday (Dec 23). The mishap occurred when a local police jeep collided with a commando vehicle from behind. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The incident happened while the Chief Minister was returning from an event at Kadakkal. The jeep, which belonged to the Pallikkal Police Station and was escorting the convoy, hit the commando vehicle when the vehicles ahead came to a sudden stop.

While the commando vehicle sustained minor damage at the rear, there were no casualties or significant damage. The convoy resumed its journey shortly after the incident.

A few months back, a comparable incident occurred in the same vicinity, involving multiple vehicles, including the one carrying the Chief Minister. The crash happened near Vamanapuram Park Junction when the pilot vehicle in the convoy abruptly braked to avoid a scooter.

The scooter, ridden by a woman, was crossing from MC Road towards Attingal and attempted a right turn. In response, the pilot vehicle made a sudden stop to prevent a collision, leading to a chain-reaction crash involving other vehicles in the convoy.

