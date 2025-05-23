Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued updated weather warnings for Kerala as the state braces for heavy rainfall, particularly in its central and northern districts. Orange alerts, which indicate the potential for isolated extremely heavy rainfall, have been declared for Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Meanwhile, all remaining districts in the state are under a yellow alert, with rain expected statewide.

According to the IMD, "very heavy rainfall" is defined as precipitation ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm within a 24-hour period. In anticipation of worsening conditions, the IMD has escalated alerts for the coming days. Tomorrow, Kannur and Kasaragod are under a red alert due to the likelihood of extremely heavy rains, while a number of other districts including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad remain under orange alert. The rest of the districts continue to be under yellow alert.

The severity of the weather is expected to increase over the weekend. On May 25, red alerts have been issued for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. This will extend further on May 26, with red alerts in place for Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod.

Alongside these weather warnings, marine conditions are also set to worsen. Fishing has been prohibited along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coasts due to anticipated rough seas. A high wave alert is in effect for the coastal regions of Kannur and Kasaragod, specifically between Kuzhattoor and Kottakunnu. The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has warned of high waves ranging from 0.5 to 1.0 meters along the Kerala coast until 8:30 PM, and from 1.0 to 1.1 meters along the Kanyakumari coast. Coastal flooding in vulnerable areas is a possibility.

Authorities have urged fishermen and residents in low-lying or high-risk coastal regions to exercise extreme caution. People living in vulnerable zones are advised to follow relocation instructions issued by local administrations, as the risk of intensified sea conditions and flooding remains high in the coming days.