Kerala: UDF observes hartal in Wayanad over rising wildlife attacks

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has launched a hartal in Wayanad today, protesting the government’s failure to prevent escalating wildlife attacks.

Wayanad: The United Democratic Front (UDF) has begun its declared hartal in Wayanad, protesting the government's failure to prevent rising incidents of wildlife attacks. Essential services have been exempted from the shutdown, and a UDF-led protest march is also scheduled to take place today.

Anticipating possible tensions, private bus operators have decided to suspend services across the district. However, Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses continue to operate, and private vehicles are seen on the roads.

Exemptions have been made for essential travel, including milk distribution, examinations, newspaper deliveries, weddings, and medical emergencies. Meanwhile, long-distance KSRTC buses started services from the Bathery bus stand in the morning.

Criticizing the UDF hartal, LDF leaders stated that Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi and former MP Rahul Gandhi cannot evade accountability regarding the increasing wildlife attacks in the region.

