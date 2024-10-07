Kerala Assembly session opens with heated clash between Speaker and LoP, opposition walks out amid protests

The Kerala Assembly's opening day was marred by a heated exchange between the Speaker and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan during question hour. The Speaker's query, "Who is the Opposition Leader?" infuriated protesting members, leading to a boycott and exit.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition Leader had expressed concerns about the removal of star marks from questions submitted by their members. The Speaker reminded the Assembly that questions cannot be made public until posed, accusing the Opposition of leaking them. He explained that the removal of star marks was justified because the questions were based on rumours and did not violate any rules, referencing the relevant sections from the rule book.

Despite this clarification, the Opposition members continued their protest in the well of the House, holding up banners, obscuring the Speaker's view. The Speaker denied them the opportunity to ask questions, insisting they return to their seats before their microphones could be activated. The Opposition Leader attempted to intervene, urging the members to comply.

At this point, Mathew Kuzhalnadan positioned himself in front of the Speaker's podium and began chanting slogans. As tensions escalated into a verbal clash between the Opposition and the ruling party, the Speaker asked, "Who is the Opposition Leader?" This question further incensed the Opposition, prompting additional uproar. Opposition Leader VD Satheesan condemned the Speaker's inquiry as immature and insulting to his role.

The Minister, MB Rajesh, and the Chief Minister attributed the unrest to the Opposition's actions, with the Minister accusing the Opposition Leader of arrogance. The Speaker explained that his inquiry about the Opposition Leader was prompted by Mathew Kuzhalnadan's continued protest, despite the Opposition Leader's requests for him to desist. Additionally, the Speaker announced that the Opposition Leader's remarks against him would be expunged from the records.

