Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit

The Special Investigation Team has said that the probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death is nearing completion, with Divya's statement at his farewell event being the primary focus.

Kerala: ADM Naveen Babu death probe nears end, Prashanth given clean chit dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 10:36 AM IST

Kannur: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has announced that the investigation into the death of ADM Naveen Babu is nearing completion. The focus of the probe remains on the statement made by Divya at Naveen Babu's farewell event, which is being treated as the primary basis for the case. However, authorities have clarified that there are no plans to include Prashanth in the investigation at this stage. Despite this, sources suggest that the conspiracy angle has not been thoroughly explored yet. Naveen Babu's family is reportedly considering approaching the High Court to challenge the bail granted to Divya, the accused in the case.

In a separate development, Divya, who had earlier expressed dissatisfaction with the party's actions, has changed the stance after her statement became the subject of media attention. Clarifying her position, PP Divya stated that she would continue to express her views within the party’s official platforms, as she has always done. In a Facebook post, Divya denied the opinions currently being attributed to her, insisting that she is not responsible for any misinterpretations of her words.

Divya emphasized that the reaction circulating in the media is not her own, and she had already conveyed her perspective the previous day. She reiterated her commitment to voicing concerns within party channels as a disciplined party member. Divya also urged her comrades and supporters to disregard what she called "false propaganda." 

Earlier, while in jail, Divya had expressed frustration with the party's one-sided decision-making process, claiming that her side of the story had not been heard. Her latest Facebook post comes in response to the ongoing media attention and public discourse surrounding her earlier statements.

