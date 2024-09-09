Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 23-year-old succumbs to jaundice in Malappuram while undergoing treatment

    A 23-year-old youth, Niyas Puthiyath, died of jaundice in Malappuram on Monday. Five more people tested positive in Kozhikode's Kommeri, bringing the total cases to 47 in a week. 

    Kerala: 23-year-old succumbs to jaundice in Malappuram while undergoing treatment dmn
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 7:24 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 8:47 PM IST

    Malappuram: A 23-year-old youth, Niyas Puthiyath, succumbed to jaundice in Malappuram on Monday (Sep 9). Niyas, a native of Naduvath and a studying in Bengaluru, was undergoing treatment for the disease in Malappuram.

    In a related development, five more people tested positive for jaundice in Kozhikode's Kommeri, taking the total number of affected individuals to 47 in the past week. A medical camp held in Kommeri on Monday revealed four positive cases out of the samples sent for examination.

    Ten people, who were undergoing treatment for jaundice, were discharged from the hospital, while the remaining patients continue to receive medical attention.

    The Kozhikode Corporation has assured that preventive measures are being taken to contain the spread of the disease in the affected areas.

