Kerala: 23-year-old succumbs to jaundice in Malappuram while undergoing treatment

Malappuram: A 23-year-old youth, Niyas Puthiyath, succumbed to jaundice in Malappuram on Monday (Sep 9). Niyas, a native of Naduvath and a studying in Bengaluru, was undergoing treatment for the disease in Malappuram.

In a related development, five more people tested positive for jaundice in Kozhikode's Kommeri, taking the total number of affected individuals to 47 in the past week. A medical camp held in Kommeri on Monday revealed four positive cases out of the samples sent for examination.

Ten people, who were undergoing treatment for jaundice, were discharged from the hospital, while the remaining patients continue to receive medical attention.

The Kozhikode Corporation has assured that preventive measures are being taken to contain the spread of the disease in the affected areas.

