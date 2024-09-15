Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: 2 SPs, DYSP under radar for allegedly leaking CB report on probe into Sandeepananda ashram arson case

    Two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP) are currently under surveillance in connection with the leaked confidential information. At the same time, it is alleged that the Kerala MLA P.V. Anvar is receiving assistance from the police regarding the case.

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 15, 2024, 11:40 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 15, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Director General of Police (DGP) has sought a detailed report from the intelligence agencies regarding the leak of confidential documents from the Crime Branch, which were challenged by MLA P.V. Anvar. The preliminary confidential investigation report indicates that officials may have been involved in leaking sensitive information. 

    Two Superintendents of Police (SPs) and one Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) suspected of leaking the secrets are currently under surveillance. The intelligence report also notes that Anvar, who received advice from police officials, was involved in the issue.

    A confidential report leaked by PV Anvar, who has recently been vocal in his criticism of the police, exposes flaws in the investigation of the Sandeepanandagiri ashram arson case. The report, shared on Facebook, points out the lack of action taken against those involved in the arson. Despite Anvar’s challenge to the police by disclosing sensitive documents from the Crime Branch, no investigation has been initiated against him.

    The ashram arson case was investigated by a special team and the Crime Branch, but the report targeted only certain individuals. The Additional DG of Police in charge of law and order had expressed doubts and sent a letter to the government.

    The CPI(M) MLA accused the RSS-affiliated police of sabotaging the case involving the burning of Sandeepanandgiri’s ashram. The document he leaked was a report from DYSP Shaji, an investigating officer in the Crime Branch, which called for action against the initial investigators of the case. The leaked document was transmitted through the iAPS software from the Crime Branch unit in Pettah, Thiruvananthapuram, to the Crime Branch headquarters. Anvar also posted the report on his Facebook page after its release at the press conference.

