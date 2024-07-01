Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    First FIR registered under newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in Kerala's Malappuram

    In Kerala, the first FIR under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Kondotty police station in Malappuram district for reckless driving of a two-wheeler, endangering human life.
     

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 4:26 PM IST

    Malappuram: The first FIR under the newly enacted Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at Kondotty police station in Malappuram district. The case, filed at 12:20 am today, involves reckless driving of a two-wheeler in a manner that endangers human life.

    The FIR was registered under Section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 and Section 194 D of the Motor Vehicle Act 1988. The FIR was prepared under Section 173 of the newly enacted Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The case is against Mohammad Shafi (24), a native of Kondotty, for driving the vehicle recklessly.

    Three new criminal laws came into effect in the country on Monday, bringing far-reaching changes in India’s criminal justice system. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) take into account some of the current social realities and modern-day crimes.

    From Monday (July 1), all fresh FIRs will be registered under the BNS. However, cases filed earlier will continue to be tried under the old laws till their final disposal. With features like Zero FIR, online police complaint registration, electronic summons via SMS, and mandated crime scene recording for all serious offences, the new legislation introduced a contemporary legal system.
     

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 4:26 PM IST
