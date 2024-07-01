Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    New criminal laws, replacing British-era IPC, come into effect from today; Check details

    Three new criminal laws came into effect from Monday (July 1) across the country, bringing significant reforms to the country's criminal justice system and replacing colonial-era legislation. These changes are said to mark a move towards a more modern and efficient justice system in India.

    New criminal laws, replacing British-era IPC, come into effect from today; Check details gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 1, 2024, 8:28 AM IST

    India's criminal justice system will undergo a complete overhaul today with three fresh criminal codes replacing the full set of British-era laws, including the Indian Penal Code. The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 will comprehensively replace the outdated Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure, and Indian Evidence Act, ushering in a new era of legal clarity and efficiency starting July 1.

    According to the administration, the rules were modified to guarantee quicker justice and to reflect the modern world and the different types of crimes that emerge. Charges must now be formed within 60 days of the first hearing, and judgements must be rendered within 45 days of the trial's conclusion.

    The new legislation would allow anybody, regardless of jurisdiction, to register a police complaint online and serve summonses electronically. They will allow anyone to submit a Zero FIR at any police station. They make videography of crime scenes mandatory for all heinous crimes. Summonses can be served electronically, expediting the legal processes.

    Prioritisation shall be given to crimes against women and children, and inquiries must be finished within two months of the information being recorded. Within 90 days, victims will also receive frequent information on the status of their cases, guaranteeing accountability and transparency.

    In addition, the new laws facilitate the online registration of police complaints, making it easier for citizens to report crimes without the need to visit a police station physically. This digital approach extends to the issuance of summonses, which can now be sent through electronic modes such as SMS, ensuring faster and more reliable communication.

    Ahead of the laws coming into force, posters educating people about the new laws were put up at various places, particularly police stations, across the national capital.  Some of the posters, giving out information about the new laws, were seen at the police stations of Connaught Place, Tughlak Road, Tughlaqabad, and many more.

    Last Updated Jul 1, 2024, 8:29 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ugly face of Mamata Banerjee rule Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in West Bengal watch gcw

    'Ugly face of Mamata's rule’: Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in Bengal (WATCH)

    Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod anr

    Kerala: Two youths miraculously escaped after Google Maps drives them into river in Kasaragod

    Uttarakhand Massive avalanche occurs over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath, no casualties reported (WATCH) gcw

    Uttarakhand: Massive avalanche occurs over Gandhi Sarovar in Kedarnath, no casualties reported (WATCH)

    Meet Gorakh, Uttar Pradesh's bull who contributed over 50,000 doses of semen anr

    Meet Gorakh, UP's lone Gangatiri bull that has contributed over 50k doses of semen to conserve elite breed

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 'Karthumbi umbrella' made by tribal women in Kerala's Attappadi anr

    Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi hails 'Karthumbi umbrella' made by tribal women in Kerala's Attappadi

    Recent Stories

    Rhea Chakraborty turns 32: 6 times the actress made headlines RKK

    Rhea Chakraborty turns 32: 6 times the actress made headlines

    Esha Gupta Bikini pictures: Black or Purple? Which is your favourite look? RKK

    Esha Gupta Bikini pictures: Black or Purple? Which is your favourite look?

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates RKK

    Shatrughan Sinha admitted to the hospital, son Luv gives health updates

    Ugly face of Mamata Banerjee rule Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in West Bengal watch gcw

    'Ugly face of Mamata's rule’: Amit Malviya shares video of man thrashing woman publicly in Bengal (WATCH)

    Axar Patel: 6 milestones of the all-rounder RKK

    Axar Patel: 6 milestones of the all-rounder

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon