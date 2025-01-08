Elephant runs amok during annual festival in Kerala's Malappuram, flings man into air; several injured (WATCH)

Malappuram: A shocking incident occurred during the Yahoo Thangal Nercha festival at the Puthiyangady mosque in Tirur when an elephant named Pakkath Sreekuttan ran amok, severely injuring a man. The elephant grabbed Krishnan Kutty, a local from Tirur, with its trunk and flung him into the air. Krishnan Kutty, who sustained serious injuries, is currently in critical condition and on a ventilator at a hospital in Kottakkal.

Also Read: Kerala: Businessman Boby Chemmanur taken into police custody over complaint filed by actress Honey Rose

The incident took place around 12:30 am as part of the festival procession, where five elephants had arrived from Pothannur. For the eighth and final day of the annual 'Nercha' festival, a large crowd had gathered in the mosque premises to witness the event, when Pakkath Sreekuttan suddenly became agitated. Without warning, the elephant turned toward the crowd and attacked Krishnan Kutty. As per reports, at least 24 people were injured as panic gripped the attendees.

The elephant was finally restrained by its handlers around 1:45 am. The organizers confirmed that the elephant was participating in the event in compliance with regulations. However, in response to the incident, the District Collector intervened and issued a ban on the use of elephants for the remainder of the festival. The festival was concluded early this morning.

Also Read: Kerala High Court suspends sentence of ex-MLA Kunhiraman, three other convicts in Periya twin murder case

Latest Videos