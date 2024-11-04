IMD warns of thunderstorms and rain in Kerala over next five days due to cyclonic circulation

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted thunderstorms and rain in Kerala over the next five days. A cyclonic circulation is currently situated over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the Southeast Arabian Sea, with a trough extending from the Southeast Bay of Bengal to South Tamil Nadu.

The forecast predicts light to moderate rain, along with thunderstorms, during this period. The IMD has also issued a warning for the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated areas between November 4 and 8. Today, a yellow alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur districts. Additionally, on November 8, a yellow alert will be in effect for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki districts.

A thunderstorm warning has been issued, advising people to seek shelter in safe buildings at the first signs of it. Staying in open areas poses an increased risk of lightning strikes. Residents are encouraged to keep windows and doors closed during strong winds and lightning, and to avoid standing near them. It is also advisable to stay indoors and limit contact with walls or floors. Furthermore, disconnecting electrical appliances and maintaining a safe distance from them during thunderstorms is recommended.

