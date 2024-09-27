Big Ticket draw: Two Malayali expats win AED 100,000 prize

Two Malayali expats residing in the UAE have struck luck by winning in the Big Ticket weekly draw. They are among the three lucky winners who each took home AED 100,000.

Abu Dhabi: Two Malayali expats have won a dream prize in the popular Abu Dhabi Big Ticket, known for changing the lives of many overnight. Among the three winners of one lakh dirhams in the Big Ticket Guaranteed Weekly Draw, two are Malayalis and one is a Pakistani citizen.

Shine Sajuddin, a real estate supervisor who has been living in Dubai for 14 years, is one of the Malayalis who won the prize. He has been regularly participating in Big Ticket draws for the past seven years and usually buys tickets with his friends. Shine said that although he has been participating in the draw for years, this is the first time he has won a prize through Big Ticket. Shine added that since he bought the ticket with his friends, he will share the prize money with them and his goal now is to win an even bigger prize.

Another winner is Lijin Able George, a Malayali expat in Kuwait. He is a lab technician and has been living in Kuwait since 2016. Lijin participates in Big Ticket with seven colleagues. Lijin, who has been participating in Big Ticket for a year, takes occasional breaks when he doesn't win any prizes. After a break, he will start participating again. Lijin says that he will use the prize money for his family. Lijin's decision is to play the game until he wins the bumper prize adding that fortunes will change unpredictably.

The other winner is Riyasat Khan, a 39-year-old security coordinator from Pakistan. He has been working in Dubai for 19 years and has been participating in Big Ticket for 10 years without fail. Initially, he used to buy tickets with his colleagues, but for the past five years, he has been trying his luck alone. The decision is to use the prize money to repay the bank loan. Riyasat Khan says that he has great faith in Big Ticket and the main reason for that is transparency.

Those who purchase tickets during the Big Ticket promotion period have a chance to win a grand prize of 20 million dirhams on October 3. Tickets can be purchased for this until September 30. Tickets can be purchased online at www.bigticket.ae or directly from the counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport. Those who buy two tickets will get two free.

