Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope

    Wayanad landslide disaster: Vellarmala school faced unprecedented tragedy, with 49 students missing or dead. Teachers vow to rebuild and reunite with students, sharing their emotional journey on Asianet News' Livethon.
     

    Asianet News LIVETHON: 'Vellarmala school should not fade away, we will rebuild...' Teachers express hope after wayanad landslide anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 11:44 AM IST

    Wayanad: The Vellarmala Government Vocational Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, Kerala, has been severely affected by the recent landslide disaster, with 49 students reported missing or dead. The school's teachers are in shock and grief, hoping to reunite with the missing children. Unnikrishnan, a Malayalam teacher at the school, expressed his determination to rebuild the school and bring back all the students during Asianet News' Livethon programme. 

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    "We will not let the name of Velarmala School fade away. We will work together to restore it," he said, fighting back tears.

    The teachers have started initiatives to provide support and counseling to the affected students and their families. They are working to reunite the children and bring the community together.

    "Only this school can bring everyone together. The name 'Vellarmala School' must not fade away. This school is capable of reclaiming this community. We have all built this school together, and the spirit of unity is within it," said Unni Master with emotion. 

    "Teachers also say that all the children are like our own, and efforts are being made to revive the childhood associated with Vellarmala School. They have started activities to provide all possible support and unite the children and their parents by meeting them directly," he added.

    Meanwhile, the death toll from the landslide disaster has risen to 365. 148 bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives. 206 people are yet to be found. Among the deceased, 30 are children. As many as 10,042 people are currently sheltered in 93 relief camps. Unidentified bodies will be cremated in public crematoriums, with a multi-faith prayer ceremony.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors anr

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    Kerala: Case filed against director Akhil Marar for Facebook post against CM's distress fund anr

    Kerala: Director Akhil Marar booked for Facebook post against CM's distress fund

    Recent Stories

    Royale Mastercard to American Express: Which are the world's most exclusive credit cards and why?

    Which are the world's most exclusive credit cards and why?

    Who is Pau Victor? FC Barcelona's new sensation scr

    Who is Pau Victor? Barcelona's new sensation

    Kanpur Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH) gcw

    Kanpur: Woman killed, daughter critical after car driven by minor hits scooter (WATCH)

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon