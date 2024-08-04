Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on ‘unprecedented’ Wayanad disaster

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the recent landslide disaster in Wayanad as unprecedented in the state's history and one of the rarest in India. In a live programme on Asianet News, he praised the state's rescue efforts, highlighting the swift response of the army, navy, and air force, and the central government's significant support, which played a crucial role in saving many lives.
     

    Asianet News LIVETHON: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan speaks on unprecedented wayanad disaster anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 4, 2024, 11:14 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 4, 2024, 11:14 AM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday (Aug 04) stated that the recent natural disaster in Wayanad is unprecedented in the state's history. He made this remark while participating in a live program 'LIVETHON' on Asianet News. He added that this disaster is one of the rarest in India's history.

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    He said, "A whole region has washed away before our eyes. The state government conducted rescue operations on a war footing, and the army, navy, and air force arrived swiftly. Helicopters and rescue equipment were also deployed. The central government provided significant support, which helped save many lives."

    "For those who were sleeping and didn't even know what was happening is a tragedy that took them away in the clutches of death," he said. 

    "It's as if the earth had swallowed up an entire region. The missing, the dead, and the survivors will always be a scar on our minds. The Wayanad disaster is an irreparable wound. The loss of life in a disaster is something that cannot be compensated for with anything, and cannot be overcome at any time. We must provide comfort, support, and assistance to those who are helpless. No matter what happens, the situation is unbearable. Whatever amount is set aside for rebuilding Wayanad, it is not a small amount, nor is it too much. We must be willing to provide physical assistance with a willing mind. It is hoped that the Kerala society as a whole has that humane mind. That's what's behind the Asianet News program as well," CM Vijayan said.

    "What happened was a lightning disaster. It was not expected in any way. The disaster warning was also far away from the actual danger. The unexpected disaster happened due to climate change. We have been experiencing continuous floods and heavy rains. That's what's expected now. The physical losses are making reconstruction difficult. There have been losses to roads, bridges, houses, and even basic amenities. Rebuilding Wayanad is very important. The task ahead is a huge and challenging one. Those who have lost everything need to rebuild their lives. The state as a whole needs to recover, including providing employment for the youth and education for the children. Help is pouring in for CMDRF from various parts of the world. I hope that Asianet News' effort will be a great contribution to this," said the Chief Minister.
     

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad anr

    Union Minister Suresh Gopi visits landslide-hit Wayanad

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors anr

    Wayanad landslide: Kerala government to build secure township for tragedy survivors

    Kerala: Case filed against director Akhil Marar for Facebook post against CM's distress fund anr

    Kerala: Director Akhil Marar booked for Facebook post against CM's distress fund

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday Aug 02 2024; search operations enter 6th day anr

    Wayanad landslides: Death toll stands at 365 till Saturday; search operations enter 6th day

    Recent Stories

    Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices RKK

    Chennai Gold Rate August 04, 2024: Know 18K, 22K, 24K prices

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-663 August 04 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Gold rate on August 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city gcw

    Gold rate on August 4: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh? RKK

    Do you know Ranvir Shorey's Bigg Boss OTT 3 earnings were more than the show's winning amount of Rs 25 lakh?

    Tensions escalate in Middle East; Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets [WATCH] anr

    Tensions escalate in Middle East; Hezbollah fires dozens of rockets [WATCH]

    Recent Videos

    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon