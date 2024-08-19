Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide survivor gets relief as Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount

    Kerala Gramin Bank officials have assured EMI deducted from landslide victim Sijo Thomas' account, after Asianet News reported the issue. The bank had deducted Rs 15,000 from Sijo's account on Aug 14, despite him losing his income source due to the landslide. 

    Asianet News IMPACT: Landslide victim gets relief as Kerala Gramin Bank promises to return deducted EMI amount dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Aug 19, 2024, 1:14 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 19, 2024, 1:49 PM IST

    Following a report by Asianet News, Kerala Gramin Bank officials are taking steps to correct their earlier action of deduction EMI from the account of a landslide  survivor in Vilangadu. Sijo Thomas, one of the affected individuals, was asked to provide documentation of his income loss due to the flood, and the bank assured him that they would take necessary steps to return the deducted amount. 

    Also Read: Kerala: Pork challenge fundraiser for Wayanad sparks controversy; Islamic scholars slam DYFI

    The bank, on August 14, deducted Rs 15,000 from Sijo's account, which was actually a relief fund provided to him by a well wisher after he lost his source of income due to the landslide. The bank deducted EMI with penalty right after the relief amount was credited, despite Sijo having lost his shop due to the landslide.

    Similarly, Minimol, a loanee from Gramin Bank's Chooralmala branch, had money deducted from her account after receiving emergency financial assistance from the government. She had availed a loan of Rs 50,000 from the branch.

    The bank's actions have been widely criticized, with many calling it a "cruel blow" to those already affected by the landslides. The incident came to light after Asianet News exposed the bank's harsh treatment of flood victims, prompting them to return the money to Minimol's account.

    The Chief Minister's office also intervened in the matter and directed an investigation into the incident. He asked the District Collector to submit a detailed report. This was not an isolated incident as landslide survivors, including estate workers from Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Punchirimattam, was deducted as soon as the government assistance was credited to their accounts.

    Also Read: Kerala: Electricity minister Krishnankutty assures no electricity crisis despite KSEB warnings

