9-year-old killed after being trapped in automatic gate; grandmother dies in shock in Kerala’s Malappuram

A 9-year-old boy, Muhammad Sinan, lost his life after becoming trapped in an automatic gate while on his way to the mosque in Malappuram. Following the devastating news, his grandmother, Asya (51), passed away from shock.

Malappuram: In an unfortunate incident, a 9-year-old boy died after getting trapped in an automatic gate on Thursday (June 20) in Vailathur, Tirur. The deceased Muhammad Sinan, son of Kunnasseri Abdul Gafoor and Sajila, succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident.

Later, the child's grandmother Asya (51) collapsed and died around midnight after receiving the heartbreaking news. Her body has been kept at Kottakkal private hospital mortuary.

The incident unfolded at approximately 4 pm on Thursday as the child was en route to the mosque for prayers and got stuck in the automatic gate of a nearby residence. A passerby found him trapped and quickly took him to a clinic in Vailathur, and later to a private hospital in Kottakkal. Despite concerted efforts, Sinan tragically succumbed to his injuries. The occupants of the house where the mishap took place were away on Hajj pilgrimage at the time.

The body has been kept at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. He will be released to the family after post-mortem this morning. Meanwhile, it is not clear what happened technically.



