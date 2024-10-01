'The Hindu' apologizes for error in CM Vijayan interview, claims remarks on Malappuram added by PR agency

The Hindu newspaper has issued an apology for publishing controversial remarks made by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about Malappuram district. The newspaper admitted that the remarks, which linked Malappuram to gold smuggling, were not part of the original interview.

Thiruvananthapuram: 'The Hindu' newspaper has issued an apology regarding their controversial interview with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The daily admitted that the contentious Malappuram remark was added by PR representatives of Kaizzen, violating journalistic ethics.

According to apology, the remark was not part of the original interview but was included at the behest of the PR agency, claiming it was stated in a previous press conference. 'The Hindu' acknowledged the mistake and expressed regret for publishing something not uttered during the interview.



The Chief Minister's office had sent a letter to the newspaper regarding the Malappuram remark, prompting the apology. Chief Minister's Press Secretary, in a letter to The Hindu, stated that his words were misinterpreted and didn't reflect the stance of Vijayan or the government. The letter clarified that the statement aimed to convey that smuggled gold and money are used for terrorist activities, without mentioning any specific place or region.

The Chief Minister's remark, suggesting that gold smuggling occurs in Malappuram and is used for anti-national activities, has drawn widespread criticism.

Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan was quick to criticize the remark, calling it an attempt to appease the Sangh Parivar in Delhi and cover up the embarrassment of Chief Minister's exposed RSS connections. Satheesan demanded clarification on the basis of the statement, pointing out that it was never mentioned in the Assembly or elsewhere. He questioned why Vijayan concealed this information for so long and why it was only revealed in an interview with a national media outlet in Delhi and said this is not a matter to be confined to an interview with an English newspaper.

Satheesan emphasized that if the statement is true, it's a serious matter and the Chief Minister should explain the actions taken by the state government and police against those involved. He highlighted that as Leader of the Opposition, he had previously raised concerns about gold smuggling and tax evasion in the Assembly.

Satheesan said that it was he who, during the first Pinarayi government, sought permission to present an adjournment motion on Kerala becoming a haven for gold smugglers. "As the Leader of the Opposition during the second Pinarayi government, I raised concerns in the Assembly multiple times about tax evasion related to gold. The opposition had also alleged that the government and the CPM were complicit in gold smuggling," he said.

Satheesan pointed out that the Chief Minister's revelation to the national media is something he remained silent about all along. He concluded by stating that if the revelation is true, it is an admission of failure by the Home Department, which is under the Chief Minister's control.

