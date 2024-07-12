Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'New chapter of development...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first cargo ship at Vizhinjam port

    The inaugural trial run of the first container ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport began on Friday, July 12. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally welcomed the ship in a grand ceremony, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest.
     

    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 12:20 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday (July 12) during the inauguration of the trial run of the first cargo ship at Vizhinjam International Seaport said that we have marked a breakthrough in Kerala's development story with the commencement of the Vizhinjam port's trial operations. He emphasised that a long-held dream has finally become a reality. This achievement heralds a new chapter in the state's progress, paving the way for unprecedented growth and transformation.

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan formally welcomed the ship during a grand ceremony, with Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal as the chief guest.

    The Chief Minister said that ports are the driving force of economic growth and through Vizhinjam India has placed itself on the world map. He acknowledged the instrumental role of Karan Adani in bringing the project to fruition. The Chief Minister also highlighted that the successful completion of the port is a testament to the state's unwavering determination and collective resistance against formidable international interests.

    "The Vizhinjam port is poised to become a global hub, welcoming an influx of motherships and accommodating the world's largest vessels. While today marks the trial run, the port's operations will officially commence from today, with full-scale operations expected to begin shortly," the Chief Minister said."

    The Chief Minister declared that Vizhinjam's transformation into a mother port marks just the beginning, as the current development is only the first phase of a larger vision. He outlined that the port's expansion will unfold in four stages, culminating in a vast and state-of-the-art facility by 2028. This ambitious project, worth 10,000 crores, is poised to unlock significant investment opportunities. The Chief Minister announced that he will soon sign the requisite agreements to move forward, with the Adani Group committed to providing full support and cooperation throughout the process.

    CM Pinarayi Vijayan hailed Vizhinjam as a historic milestone, crediting the post-independence government for its tireless efforts to bring the project to fruition. He highlighted that it was the LDF government that spearheaded the initiative, designating VISL as the nodal agency in 2007 and attempting to launch the tender process in 2010. However, the project faced obstacles when certain individuals raised concerns about the involvement of a Chinese company, and he also mentioned that the Manmohan Singh government withheld permission, thereby hindering progress.
     

