Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Kerala Opposition leader VD Satheesan slammed Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for misusing the CAA issue for merely political gains and targeting Muslim votes.

    'Misusing CAA issue to secure Muslim votes...' Opposition slams Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 26, 2024, 1:15 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader VD Satheesan accused the Chief Minister of exploiting the Citizenship Amendment Act for political gain, alleging that the latter is misusing the CAA issue to secure Muslim votes. Satheesan criticized Pinarayi Vijayan for lack of sincerity, citing unresolved cases from anti-CAA protests. He urged the Chief Minister to refrain from incessantly raising "citizenship" issues to deflect attention from other pressing matters. 

    Muslim coined 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogan; Sangh Parivar netas don't know history: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

    Additionally, Satheesan alleged that 12 companies have invested in the Chief Minister's daughter's firm, suspecting it as a means of tax evasion. He demanded Vijayan address these accusations.

    "Despite evidence of UDF MPs speaking out against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Parliament, the Chief Minister continues to spread falsehoods. There's no necessity to persuade Pinarayi Vijayan regarding the Congress's efforts and initiatives concerning the CAA. Many pertinent matters remain unknown as the Chief Minister solely relies on Deshabhimani newspaper for information," Satheesan said.

    Speaking about the financial crisis in the Congress party, Satheesan said, "Campaigners are facing financial hardships to the extent that they lack funds even for necessities like train tickets or lemon water. We hope support from the people not only by casting votes but also by contributing financially."

    Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the NDA central government, alleging that it is executing the agenda of the RSS. He likened RSS's ideology to Hitler's, citing past statements by RSS leaders praising Germany's actions against internal enemies. Additionally, CM Vijayan mentioned RSS leaders meeting Mussolini in the past to shape organizational structure, implying that similar methods are being attempted in India.

    The Chief Minister was addressing the fourth consecutive rally organised by the CPM in the state against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). 


     

    Last Updated Mar 26, 2024, 1:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC RKN

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: Pathanamthitta LDF candidate Thomas Isaac clarifies on violation of MCC

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market anr

    Kerala: Man dies after garbage dump catches fire near Wayanad market

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 408 March 26 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money and more

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Results on Wednesday, March 27: Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Summer Bumper BR-96 Results on Wednesday, March 27: Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's how you can find all details about candidates, polling booths; Check

    Recent Stories

    Gold rate today in India: Know 24 and 22-carat price in your city RBA

    Gold rate today in India: Know 24 and 22-carat price in your city

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff save the world from villain Prithviraj Sukumaran RKK

    Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff save the world from villain Prithviraj Sukumaran

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Experts call for Work From Home as companies offer perfumes to employees

    football Thought about quitting Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. brought to tears discussing racism in La Liga (WATCH) snt

    'Thought about quitting...': Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. brought to tears discussing racism in La Liga (WATCH)

    Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 9 in excise policy case AJR

    BREAKING: Delhi Court extends judicial custody of BRS leader K Kavitha till April 9 in excise policy case

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH) AJR

    Delhi man stabs woman in Mukherjee Nagar for 'making fun of him'; video viral on social media (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH) snt

    How long will you live? This AI algorithm can predict when you will die with 78% accuracy (WATCH)

    Video Icon