'Black money allegations will persist only till election day...' says Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran claimed that the black money allegations of the Kodakara Hawala case would only last until election day and would soon be forgotten by the media.
 

'Black money allegations will persist only till election day...' says Kerala BJP chief K Surendran anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

Palakkad: BJP state president K. Surendran stated that Sobha Surendran had already informed the leadership that she would not contest in the Palakkad by-election. She clarified her stance during the first meeting with central leaders. BJP leader M.T. Ramesh also conveyed his decision not to contest the election in the presence of central leaders. Surendran added that any subsequent issues were unnecessary controversies.

Kodakara hawala case: Accused Dharmarajan admits ties with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Surendran stated that the black money allegations will only persist until election day, after which the media will also forget the issue. He added that opponents are raising these accusations because he is the party president.

Thirur Satheesh, the former office secretary of the BJP in Thrissur, claimed that he possesses evidence related to the management of illicit funds and is prepared to share the full truth with the police.

On October 31, Thirur Satheesh made allegations that implicate the party in the Kodakara hawala case. He claimed that the money in question was election funds for the BJP and promised to disclose more details soon. Satheesh stated that the money was transported in bags and identified an individual named Dharmarajan as the one who brought the funds, specifically intended for the BJP's election campaign.

Satheesh’s revelation that Rs 6 crore in “black money” stolen from a car in Kodakara, Thrissur, just before the 2021 Assembly election was actually part of a larger covert fund for BJP's election campaign has placed the party in a challenging position ahead of the important by-elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Palakkad and Chelakara Assembly constituencies.

On Friday, the state government announced its decision to reopen the investigation into the Kodakara Hawala case following the recent revelations made by Satheesh.

Surendran stated to the media in Kalpetta that he is prepared to undergo any investigation. He attributed the fabricated narratives against the BJP leadership to the party's growing influence in Kerala.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Chief Minister police medals marred by spelling errors; probe begins anr

Kerala: Chief Minister's police medals marred by spelling errors; probe begins

Northeast monsoon intensifies in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today november 03 2024 anr

Northeast monsoon intensifies in Kerala; IMD issues yellow alert in 6 districts today

"Will quit public service if proven": Kerala BJP chief Surendran denies involvement in Kodakara hawala case dmn

"Will quit public service if proven": Kerala BJP chief Surendran denies involvement in Kodakara hawala case

Kerala High Court declares marriage void, quashes cruelty charges against husband dmn

Kerala High Court declares marriage void, quashes cruelty charges against husband

Kodakara hawala case: Accused Dharmarajan admits ties with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran dmn

Kodakara hawala case: Accused Dharmarajan admits ties with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Recent Stories

Barbie actor Margot Robbie welcomes baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley; Read more ATG

'Barbie' actor Margot Robbie welcomes baby boy with husband Tom Ackerley; Read more

Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition vkp

Waqf property dispute: AIMPLB urges govt to withdraw waqf amendment bill amid massive Muslim opposition

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS on day 2 ATG

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer earns THIS on day 2

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 3, 2024: Check prices of 22k, 24k gold here vkp

Bengaluru GOLD rate on November 3, 2024: Check prices of 22k, 24k gold here

Kerala: Chief Minister police medals marred by spelling errors; probe begins anr

Kerala: Chief Minister's police medals marred by spelling errors; probe begins

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon