'Black money allegations will persist only till election day...' says Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Kerala BJP state president K Surendran claimed that the black money allegations of the Kodakara Hawala case would only last until election day and would soon be forgotten by the media.

Palakkad: BJP state president K. Surendran stated that Sobha Surendran had already informed the leadership that she would not contest in the Palakkad by-election. She clarified her stance during the first meeting with central leaders. BJP leader M.T. Ramesh also conveyed his decision not to contest the election in the presence of central leaders. Surendran added that any subsequent issues were unnecessary controversies.

Kodakara hawala case: Accused Dharmarajan admits ties with Kerala BJP chief K Surendran

Surendran stated that the black money allegations will only persist until election day, after which the media will also forget the issue. He added that opponents are raising these accusations because he is the party president.

Thirur Satheesh, the former office secretary of the BJP in Thrissur, claimed that he possesses evidence related to the management of illicit funds and is prepared to share the full truth with the police.

On October 31, Thirur Satheesh made allegations that implicate the party in the Kodakara hawala case. He claimed that the money in question was election funds for the BJP and promised to disclose more details soon. Satheesh stated that the money was transported in bags and identified an individual named Dharmarajan as the one who brought the funds, specifically intended for the BJP's election campaign.

Satheesh’s revelation that Rs 6 crore in “black money” stolen from a car in Kodakara, Thrissur, just before the 2021 Assembly election was actually part of a larger covert fund for BJP's election campaign has placed the party in a challenging position ahead of the important by-elections for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat and the Palakkad and Chelakara Assembly constituencies.

On Friday, the state government announced its decision to reopen the investigation into the Kodakara Hawala case following the recent revelations made by Satheesh.

Surendran stated to the media in Kalpetta that he is prepared to undergo any investigation. He attributed the fabricated narratives against the BJP leadership to the party's growing influence in Kerala.

