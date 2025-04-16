Rocking Star Yash’s viral chat with PM Modi is trending again. His film Toxic, now releasing on March 19, 2026, stars Kiara Advani and others in a global release aiming to boost Kannada cinema to new heights.

Bengaluru: A video of Rocking Star Yash's conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced and is going viral. The video captures a previous meeting between the two. While the conversation had gone viral at the time, many may have forgotten about it until now, as it's back in the spotlight.

Yash spoke about his meeting with Prime Minister Modi in an interview, saying:

“It was a pleasure meeting Prime Minister Modi. He listened attentively to everything we shared. We also paid close attention to what he had to say and what was on his mind. He truly understands the dynamics of the film industry.”

“I was genuinely surprised by how much our prime minister knows about the inner workings of the industry. He has a deep understanding and a keen interest in learning more. I was both surprised and happy to witness this. He asked insightful questions about how the government could support the film industry and what the industry could offer in return.”

Yash's upcoming film, Toxic, will not be released this year. Fans will have to wait another year to see him on the big screen. The release, initially scheduled for April 10, 2025, has been pushed back to March 19, 2026, due to delays in filming. Yash announced the new release date on social media. The film features a large cast, including Hollywood and Bollywood actors like Kiara Advani. Toxic is slated for a pan-world release, not just pan-India.

Toxic is poised to take both Yash and the Kannada film industry to new heights. Backed by a massive budget and designed for a multilingual, global audience, the film promises a cinematic experience on par with major Hollywood productions.