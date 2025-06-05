Following the Bengaluru stampede that killed 11 during RCB's event, the Karnataka High Court registered a suo motu case and heard a PIL demanding a judicial probe. The court stressed the need for better crowd safety protocols.

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday took suo motu cognisance of the tragic stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru that killed 11 people and injured more than 30 during celebrations for RCB’s IPL victory. The court has initiated suo motu writ proceedings and asked the state government to file a comprehensive report.

The incident occurred when massive crowds, estimated at 2.5 lakh people, gathered around the stadium, which has a seating capacity of just 30,000, after a ‘free entry’ announcement led to chaos and overcrowding.

RCB victory parade stampede: Suo motu case registered

The court formally registered a suo motu public interest litigation (PIL) into the tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead and dozens injured during a victory celebration for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The move came after the court was informed of multiple developments, including a PIL filed by advocate Lohith G Hanumapura, which demanded a judicial inquiry supervised by a sitting High Court judge, reports Bar and Bench. Filed through his counsel, advocate Lohitaswa Banakar, the petition cited possible administrative lapses and systemic failures.

“Given the grave nature of the incident and the possibility of systemic failures, an impartial judicial enquiry must be conducted under a sitting judge of this Hon’ble Court,” the petition stated.

Union minister writes to court

Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje also submitted a letter to the High Court, urging it to take suo motu action in the interest of public accountability. During the hearing, the Court was presented with several key questions:

Who authorised the large-scale celebration?

Why was the programme conducted at both Vidhana Soudha and Chinnaswamy Stadium?

Were safety protocols and medical facilities adequate for such a massive crowd?

One lawyer questioned the government’s decision to host a public felicitation for IPL players who do not represent the state or the country in official capacities. Another advocate pointed out the confusion about whether the State or the Karnataka State Cricket Association had organised the event.

State government's response

Appearing for the state, Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty assured the court that the government is not taking an adversarial stand. He confirmed that a magisterial inquiry had already begun, with a report expected within 15 days. The AG stated that all testimonies would be video recorded and the process would remain transparent.

“We invite members of the public and witnesses to come forward with information,” Shetty told the bench.

He also revealed that over 2.5 lakh people had gathered near the stadium, more than eight times its 30,000 capacity, after the announcement of free entry. He acknowledged that the ambulances stationed at the site were insufficient for the size of the crowd.

Need for SOPs and future safeguards

The bench stressed the urgent need for a Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) to handle large gatherings. This should include clear crowd management guidelines, on-site medical readiness, and timely communication with the public.

The Advocate General agreed, saying the government is already working on future preparedness and is treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

What’s next

The High Court has scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday, June 10, and directed that the matter be registered formally as a suo motu writ petition. The government is expected to submit a detailed status report on its investigation and proposed safety measures.

The tragedy, which followed RCB’s historic IPL title win, has sparked legal, political, and public outcry, with pressure mounting on the state to ensure accountability and prevent future disasters.