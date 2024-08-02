Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case: FSL report reveals obscene videos are real; Not morphed

    The Forensic Science Laboratory confirmed that the explicit videos on a pen drive linked to former MP Prajwal Revanna are authentic and unaltered. The SIT, investigating the case, received the report amid ongoing scrutiny. The SIT plans to submit the charge sheet by August, following investigations into rape and video distribution.

    First Published Aug 2, 2024, 12:14 PM IST

    The Forensic Science Laboratory has delivered a report to the SIT team confirming that the obscene videos found on a pen drive are authentic in the Prajwal Revanna sex scandal case and have not been manipulated.

    The controversy began during the Lok Sabha elections when a pen drive containing explicit videos allegedly linked to former MP Prajwal Revanna created a stir in the Hassan constituency. The SIT, tasked with investigating the pen drive scandal, forwarded the videos to the FSL to verify their authenticity.

    Former MP Prajwal Revanna faces 4th FIR for sexual assault, placed in SIT custody for 4 days

    According to the FSL report, the videos are genuine and depict explicit content. Furthermore, the FSL has noted that the physical attributes of the individual in the videos closely resemble those of the accused Prajwal Revanna. However, the report clarified that some videos are still under review for additional verification.

    The SIT, which has been diligently working on the case, is expected to submit the charge sheet by the end of August. This follows the completion of investigations into four cases involving Prajwal Revanna, including three rape cases and one related to the distribution of the controversial pen drive. FIRs have been filed against Prajwal, along with two of his house staff and a former gram panchayat member, accusing them of rape and unauthorized distribution of obscene videos.

