Power cut scheduled in Bengaluru on August 10; Check affected areas

Bengaluru residents will face a power outage on August 10, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM, due to emergency maintenance at the 66/11kV 'C' station. Multiple areas across the city, including key roads and neighbourhoods, will be affected.

Bengaluru residents, brace yourselves for a scheduled power outage tomorrow, August 10, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced that the 66/11kV 'C' station will undergo emergency maintenance, leading to a disruption in power supply across several parts of the city.

The areas expected to experience power outages include Broadway Road, Kakabar Road, Station Road, Queen’s Road, Thimmaiah Road, Miller Road, Platter House, Cunningham Road, Alley Askar Road, and its cross streets. Additionally, residents around Chikka Bazar Road, Venkatappa Road, Muniswamy Road, Payappa Garden, Cemetery Road, Park Road, Nala Road, and Noah Street will also be affected. Other areas include Chandani Chowk, Miller Bank Bund Road, Janmabhavan Road, Sultanjigunta Road, Haynes Road, Bambubazar, Dhanakoti Lane, and surrounding neighbourhoods.



In addition, power disruptions are expected around Neharupuram, Muthyalamma Koil Street, Makan Compound Road, N.P. Street, Septings Road, Broad Shaw Street, Palace Walkies, Evening Bazaar, New Market Road, O.P.H. Road, R.No.2nd Street, and Jain Temple Road. Critical locations like Bowring Hospital, Connaught Road, Creans Road, and Indian Express will also face interruptions.

BESCOM has also informed that the power supply will be affected in Bidarahalli, Pottery Town, Cox Town, MEG Centre, Kensington Road, and their surrounding areas.

