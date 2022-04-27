Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Thanjavur: 11 killed after temple chariot hits high-tension cable during procession

    The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line.

    Thanjavur Several killed after temple chariot hits high-tension cable during procession-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Thanjavur, First Published Apr 27, 2022, 8:45 AM IST

    As many as 11 people have been killed after coming into contact with a high-tension transmission line during a temple chariot procession in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur. Initial reports confirmed ten deaths, including two children who were part of the team that pulled the temple car. Seven of them died on the spot.

    The incident took place at nearby Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway, the PTI news agency reported.

    The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacles before being reversed when it came into contact with the overhead line. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact, PTI said.

    The people standing on the chariot were thrown into the impact. Three persons who had suffered injuries have been admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. TV visuals showed the chariot completely damaged in the impact.

    The procession started around midnight, and the incident happened at 3 am when the dome and the decorations erected on the car touched a high-tension line.

    “The temple palanquin faced some obstacle while taking a turn when it came into contact with the overhead line,” officials said.

    “A case has been registered in the matter and investigation is underway,” said V Balakrishnan, Inspector General of Police, Central Zone, Tiruchirappalli.

    A senior police official told NDTV that normally power line along the temple car route is turned off to avoid any untoward incident.

    “However, the palanquin was not tall enough to touch the high-transmission line, and thus the power supply was not turned off this time. But it seems the decorative structure increased its height, and consequently, it came into contact with the live wire,” the official said.

    Last Updated Apr 27, 2022, 8:54 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar gives Europe reminder on Afghanistan

    Quizzed on Ukraine, Jaishankar reminds Europe how Afghans were 'thrown under the bus'

    Watch Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet's heart-tgy

    Watch: Unlimited thali at just Rs 50; Elderly couple from Karnataka wins internet’s heart

    Covaxin Corbevax Zycov D 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids gcw

    Covaxin, Corbevax, ZyCov-D: 3 vaccines which received green signal from DCGI for kids

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch - gps

    Thieves use JCB machine to steal money from ATM; watch

    More than me party needs leadership Election strategist Prashant Kishor after declining Congress offer gcw

    More than me party needs leadership: Prashant Kishor after declining Congress' offer

    Recent Stories

    Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

    Twitter Storm: Tesla valuation down $126 billion amid investor worry

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details RBA

    Robert Pattinson returns as Batman for Matt Reeves' sequel; read details

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say RBA

    Did Ajay Devgn undergo therapy for mental health? Here's what actor has to say

    Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for body shaming drb

    Shehnaaz Gill fans slammed by Mahira Sharma fans for ‘body shaming’

    Was Kim Kardashian on ecstasy during her wedding Here is what her first husband has to say drb

    Was Kim Kardashian on ‘ecstasy’ during her wedding? Here’s what her first husband has to say

    Recent Videos

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals DC - Rovman Powell-ayh

    IPL 2022: "No time to dwell in the past for Delhi Capitals" - Rovman Powell

    Video Icon
    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Father forced to carry dead child home on bike; gut-wrenching video from Andhra Pradesh

    Video Icon