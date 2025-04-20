JD(S) youth president Nikhil Kumaraswamy has called the Karnataka caste census a "political conspiracy," claiming it lacks scientific basis. Meanwhile, the cabinet, led by CM Siddaramaiah, is yet to make a final decision on the report.

Bengaluru: Amid growing discussions over the socio-economic survey in Karnataka, Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka Youth President Nikhil Kumaraswamy on Saturday called the caste census "a political conspiracy" and stated that the survey, which has been ongoing since 2015, lacks a “scientific approach.”

"The survey, which has been going on since 2015, does not have a scientific approach... The purpose of the survey has to be social justice. According to the Act, the caste census can be done legally when it is done through the central government. So, the state government can only conduct a socio-economic survey. Unfortunately, even when conducting the socio-economic survey, they have completely failed," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

"When Siddaramaiah visited Delhi, I am sure he met Rahul Gandhi, who stated that he wants to conduct a caste census all around the country... It is only a big organised political conspiracy... They have left out many small communities, around 398 castes, in their report," he added.

Earlier today, Home Minister G Parameshwara confirmed that the final decision on the caste census will be made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah after thorough consultations with the cabinet.

He stressed that this would be a collective cabinet decision, not an individual one. "After studying it myself, I found it to be a very scientific survey," the minister added, defending the findings.

Speaking to media reporters, Parameshwara said, “All ministers have shared their opinions, and discussions are on. The Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take the final decision after hearing everyone's opinion. It is not an individual's decision; it will be a cabinet decision. The purpose of this survey is to understand the social, educational and economic conditions of each community.”

"The commission has submitted a report to the government regarding caste numbers. The government needs to accept it and take action based on it. Some people have expressed concern that the numbers of their community should have been higher. After studying it myself, I found it to be a very scientific survey," he added.

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has submitted the caste census (socio, economic and educational survey) report to the Siddaramaiah-led cabinet. The caste census report, if released, will be the second by a Congress-ruled state, after Telangana.