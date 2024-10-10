Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Music maestro AR Rahman performs at Mysuru Yuva Dasara 2024

    On the fourth day of Yuva Dasara near Mysore, A.R. Rahman captivated audiences with a live performance. Special pujas at Mysore Palace celebrated Navratri, featuring elephants. Additionally, a stunning flower display at Brindavan Glass House showcased over 15,000 pots, enhancing the Dussehra festivities.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:50 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 10:50 AM IST

    On the fourth day of Yuva Dasara, held on the outskirts of Mysore as part of the world-renowned Mysore Dasara festivities, acclaimed music director A.R. Rahman captivated music enthusiasts with a mesmerizing performance. The audience enjoyed a selection of his iconic songs, showcasing the rich talent of the celebrated composer.

    In addition to the musical celebrations, special pujas took place at the Mysore Palace on Wednesday, marking the seventh day of Navratri. Traditional rituals were performed with the participation of Patta's elephant, Patta's cow, and Patta's horses. The puja featured Bhima, the target elephant, along with Kanjan, the title elephant, and two elephants from the palace, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.

    Karnataka: SWR announces special train services for Dasara rush; Read details

    At the Brindavan Glass House, a stunning display of flowers has drawn considerable attention. Located in the famous KRS area of Mandya district, the exhibit celebrates the Dussehra festivities in Mysore and Srirangapatna. Collaborating with the Cauvery Irrigation Corporation and the Horticulture Department, the display features intricate artworks made from a variety of flowers and flower branches, inviting tourists to experience its beauty.

    The horticulture department has showcased over 15,000 flower pots arranged in the glass house, which spans an area of 50 by 150 feet. This vibrant arrangement aims to attract visitors during the festive season, adding a splash of colour to the Dussehra celebrations.

    Who is Noel Tata? The late businessman's likely successor? RKK

