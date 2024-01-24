Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Mandya teacher murder case: Killer found while enquiring about Deepika with her father

    The Mandya teacher murder case involving 28-year-old Deepika has been swiftly resolved with the apprehension of 22-year-old Nitish within 30 hours of the incident. Deepika's body was found at the foothills of Melukote Hill after her mysterious disappearance. Nitish, the prime suspect, was caught in Hospet, confessing to the crime after attempting to mislead investigators by posing an inquiry about Deepika's well-being.

    First Published Jan 24, 2024, 5:43 PM IST

    The missing and murder case of 28-year-old Deepika, a school teacher from Mandya in Karnataka has been swiftly resolved. The culprit, 22-year-old Nitish, was apprehended within 30 hours of the case coming to light, providing a semblance of closure. The town of Melukote was shaken when Deepika, a dedicated 28-year-old teacher from Manikyanahalli village in Pandavapur taluk, went missing on January 20. Deepika, employed at a local private school, was last seen leaving her workplace on Saturday afternoon, only to mysteriously vanish without a trace.

    The unfolding tragedy took a grim turn when Deepika's abandoned scooter was discovered near the road behind Melukote Hill. An alarming video, captured by a tourist from the hill's summit, depicted a distressing scene of Deepika being dragged, intensifying concerns for her well-being. The investigation took a pivotal turn when the lifeless body of Deepika was discovered at the foothills of Melukote Hill on Monday evening. The authorities, spurred by the unsettling sight of scavengers and an overpowering stench near the hill, initiated a search that culminated in the tragic discovery.

    Karnataka: Woman active on social media found dead in Melukote, Mandya

    The prime suspect, Nitish, a 22-year-old who had been in hiding since the heinous act, was finally apprehended in Hospet, the district headquarters of Vijayanagar. Deepika's husband, Lokesh, had pointed fingers at Nitish, who had reportedly phoned the victim last. Following the discovery of Deepika's body, Nitish fled the village. To divert the attention, Nitish made a call to Deepika's father, referring to her as 'Has Deepika been found?.' This ploy, seemingly an inquiry about Deepika's well-being, was a desperate bid to elude suspicion.

    However, Nitish's attempts to escape justice were thwarted as the police, armed with crucial information, tracked him down to Hospet and took him into custody. The suspect is currently undergoing interrogation at the Melukote police station, where he has reportedly confessed to the crime. It has been revealed that Nitish had stayed in the village for two days post-murder, engaging in a deceptive charade to mislead the investigation.

