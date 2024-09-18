Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting; Water crisis in North K'taka continues

    The Mahadayi project, aimed at resolving North Karnataka’s water crisis, awaits National Wildlife Board approval due to forest land requirements in tiger reserves. Goa’s opposition and Supreme Court proceedings have delayed the project, which will be revisited in the board’s upcoming meeting.

    Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting Water supply to 3 Karnataka districts at stake vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 18, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    The Mahadayi project, aimed at solving the drinking water crisis in three districts of North Karnataka, is expected to come up for discussion in the next National Wildlife Board meeting. The project, which plans to divert water from the Mahadayi River through the Kalasa-Banduri canal, has faced delays due to pending approvals.

    The Central Government granted permission for the project back in 2022, and the work is set to begin. However, the project requires over 26 hectares of forest land, including 10.68 hectares from the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserves. Without approval from the National Wildlife Board for this crucial land use, the project has stalled. Sources indicate that despite being raised in the past two to three meetings, the Wildlife Board has temporarily withheld its decision. The board is expected to revisit the issue in the upcoming session.

    ‘BJP is committed to implementing Mahadayi Yojana’: Union Minister Prahlad Joshi

    NTCA inspection

    A committee from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recently inspected the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve areas where the project is slated to operate. This inspection was a topic of discussion at the last National Wildlife Board meeting. During the meeting, it was highlighted that the Mahadayi project is currently at the Supreme Court stage, and any decision could affect the ongoing legal proceedings. The board also debated the possibility of proceeding based on NTCA’s recommendations under Section 38(1)(g) of the Wildlife (Conservation) Act.

    Goa’s opposition

    Goa, which opposes the Mahadayi scheme, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, adding another layer of complexity to the project’s approval. Goa government argues that the project could impact its water resources, and the Supreme Court is hearing the case. Given the judicial proceedings, the National Wildlife Board has refrained from granting permission to use the 10.68 hectares of tiger reserve land. This decision, however, is temporary, and sources suggest it will be revisited in the upcoming board meeting.

    Cauvery Water Dispute: Karnataka seeks review of water release order, Congress govt calls all-party meet

    Karnataka’s efforts

    The Karnataka state government has expressed its frustration over the delays caused by the National Wildlife Board's indecision. In response, the state has announced plans to send an all-party delegation to the central government to push for the project’s approval.

    Centre issues gazette notification over Mahadayi water dispute

    Forest land requirements

    According to the proposal submitted by the Karnataka government, the 10.68 hectares of land in question fall within the tiger corridor, covering areas under Kanakumbi and other villages in the Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. The land is crucial for the construction of key components of the Mahadayi project, including the Jack Well Pump House, electrical substations, pipelines, and works related to the Kalasa Nala canal.

    The National Wildlife Board’s next meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment for the Mahadayi project, as it could determine whether the much-needed drinking water supply to the northern Karnataka districts can move forward.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka HC extends HSRP installation deadline until November 20; Read this vkp

    BREAKING: Karnataka HC extends HSRP installation deadline until November 20; Read this

    Bengaluru IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss vkp

    Bengaluru: IT employee arrested for stealing laptops to repay Tomato crop loss

    Bengaluru Mother son accused of assaulting civic worker hurling casteist slurs over garbage dispute case filed vkp

    Bengaluru: Mother and son accused of assault, hurling casteist slurs on civic worker over garbage dispute

    Bengaluru Speeding BMTC bus kills specially abled person at Majestic bus stand driver detained vkp

    Bengaluru: Speeding BMTC bus kills specially-abled person at Majestic bus stand; driver detained

    Bengaluru Whitefiled mall criticised for VIP toilet policy requiring Rs thousand minimum spend for access vkp

    Bengaluru: Whitefiled mall faces backlash over Rs 1000 minimum spend requirement for 'VIP toilet' access

    Recent Stories

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4 2024 anr

    Kerala Assembly's 12th session to commence on October 4

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Explore unlimited benefits of consuming on an empty stomach NTI

    Apple Cider Vinegar: Explore unlimited benefits of consuming on an empty stomach

    Indians go back Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home snt

    'Indians go back': Kashmiri tricked into joining Russian Army credits PM Modi-Putin meet for safe return home

    Suhana Khan: Make-up tips from the star kid for a glowing look ATG

    Suhana Khan: Make-up tips from the star kid for a glowing look

    Centre clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal to be introduced in Winter Session gcw

    Modi Cabinet clears 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, bill to be introduced in Winter Session

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Dr Anand Ranganathan highlights India's neglect of indigenous medicinal research

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon