Mahadayi project issue to be raised in National Wildlife board meeting; Water crisis in North K'taka continues

The Mahadayi project, aimed at solving the drinking water crisis in three districts of North Karnataka, is expected to come up for discussion in the next National Wildlife Board meeting. The project, which plans to divert water from the Mahadayi River through the Kalasa-Banduri canal, has faced delays due to pending approvals.

The Central Government granted permission for the project back in 2022, and the work is set to begin. However, the project requires over 26 hectares of forest land, including 10.68 hectares from the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserves. Without approval from the National Wildlife Board for this crucial land use, the project has stalled. Sources indicate that despite being raised in the past two to three meetings, the Wildlife Board has temporarily withheld its decision. The board is expected to revisit the issue in the upcoming session.



NTCA inspection

A committee from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) recently inspected the Kali and Sahyadri Tiger Reserve areas where the project is slated to operate. This inspection was a topic of discussion at the last National Wildlife Board meeting. During the meeting, it was highlighted that the Mahadayi project is currently at the Supreme Court stage, and any decision could affect the ongoing legal proceedings. The board also debated the possibility of proceeding based on NTCA’s recommendations under Section 38(1)(g) of the Wildlife (Conservation) Act.

Goa’s opposition

Goa, which opposes the Mahadayi scheme, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court, adding another layer of complexity to the project’s approval. Goa government argues that the project could impact its water resources, and the Supreme Court is hearing the case. Given the judicial proceedings, the National Wildlife Board has refrained from granting permission to use the 10.68 hectares of tiger reserve land. This decision, however, is temporary, and sources suggest it will be revisited in the upcoming board meeting.



Karnataka’s efforts

The Karnataka state government has expressed its frustration over the delays caused by the National Wildlife Board's indecision. In response, the state has announced plans to send an all-party delegation to the central government to push for the project’s approval.



Forest land requirements

According to the proposal submitted by the Karnataka government, the 10.68 hectares of land in question fall within the tiger corridor, covering areas under Kanakumbi and other villages in the Khanapur taluk of Belagavi district. The land is crucial for the construction of key components of the Mahadayi project, including the Jack Well Pump House, electrical substations, pipelines, and works related to the Kalasa Nala canal.

The National Wildlife Board’s next meeting is expected to be a pivotal moment for the Mahadayi project, as it could determine whether the much-needed drinking water supply to the northern Karnataka districts can move forward.

