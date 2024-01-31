Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct

    In a sweeping crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta officials in Karnataka have launched a coordinated operation simultaneously targeting 40 locations across the state. This move by the anti-corruption agency signals a decisive strike against alleged malpractice and unethical conduct among government officials.
     

    Lokayukta raids sweep Karnataka: 40 locations targeted in crackdown on unethical conduct
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 3:10 PM IST

    The raids targeted a wide array of government departments and officials, ranging from food inspectors to commercial tax officers, health inspectors to executive engineers. In a coordinated effort spanning various districts, including Bengaluru, Hassan, Bellary, Mysuru, Mandya, and Mangaluru, the Lokayukta's teams descended upon the properties of the accused officials.
    Also Read: Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    The raids, which encompassed the residences, offices, and even the homes of relatives of 10 government officials, have sent shockwaves through various districts. The officials targeted in these raids include commercial officer Netravati in Chikkamagaluru, PWD EE Harsha in Mandya, Executive engineer Yajendra in Mysuru, and food inspector Jagannath in Hassan.

    During the raids, Lokayukta officials reportedly unearthed a substantial amount of money and other illicit gains. Moreover, the raids extended beyond the immediate targets, with Lokayukta officials also scrutinising the residences of officials' relatives and associates.
     

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 3:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours vkp

    Above the Gridlock: Bengaluru Traffic Police to use drones to ease traffic congestion during peak hours

    Bengaluru: BDA invites global tender for ambitious 8-laned Peripheral Ring Road project vkp

    Bengaluru: BDA invites global tender for ambitious 8-laned Peripheral Ring Road project

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both vkp

    Belagavi shocker: Wife elopes with lover 30 days after marriage; husband murders both

    Bengaluru: Jayadeva Hospital director Dr CN Manjunath's term ends today, new appointment imminent vkp

    Bengaluru: Jayadeva Hospital director Dr CN Manjunath’s term ends today, new appointment imminent

    Recent Stories

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare vkp

    Cricketer Mayank Agarwal discharged from hospital after health scare

    Arvind Kejriwal gets 5th Enforcement Directorate summons in liquor policy case gcw

    Arvind Kejriwal gets 5th Enforcement Directorate summons in liquor policy case

    FASTag UPI to App-6 ways to recharge online RBA EAI

    FASTag: UPI to App-6 ways to recharge online

    SHOCKING video: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH) RBA

    SHOCKING: 'Cheap and vulgar', Nora Fatehi gets trolled for her SEXY dance moves on national TV show (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City vkp

    Bengaluru: First-year BBA student jumps to death from 6th floor of PES college in Electronic City

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon